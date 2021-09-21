Fashion-focused crooks raid SoHo boutique, steal $385,000 in handbags, clothing: cops

Three felonious fashionistas stole $385,000 in designer bags and clothes during an early morning break-in at a pop-up boutique in SoHo, cops said.

The crooks, one of them dressed in a dapper suit and tie, broke through two walls from a neighboring building to get into the What Goes Around Comes Around boutique on Wooster St. near Spring St. just after 3 a.m. Sept. 6.

They took two trips to steal all the swag they could carry, leaving in a silver Honda Civic sedan, then returning about 5:15 a.m. in a Dodge Ram ProMaster to steal some more, cops said.

The haul included handbags by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, YSL, Goyard, Gucci, Prada and Burberry, and clothing by Dior, Hermes, Moschino, Balenciaga and Levi’s, cops said.

Police released photos and videos of the thieves Monday, asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.