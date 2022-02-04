Fashion Labels Are on the Lookout for Metaverse Talent

Nathan Lau
·1 min read

NFTs have been the craze lately and numerous fashion brands have hopped on the metaverse train. However, the space is relatively new, so companies are sourcing new talents who possess an array of tech skills and the ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Each brand differs in regards to the knowledge they require, with some being stricter than others. Sebastian Fahey, the managing director for EMEA and metaverse executive lead at Sotheby's, shared with Glossy that hiring requirements were laxer for candidates in the space -- they do not need to have a lot of work experience under their belt. Meanwhile, StockX's posting for a senior NFT product manager calls for someone who is "fluent in NFTs." Fahey said: "We're looking to draw from across experiences, coupled with a knowledge of the Web3 space." He continued: "It's not necessarily more difficult to find candidates who fit, but it is a more niche field."

Other creative agencies such as Harper + Scott have utilized nontraditional platforms in the search for fresh talent, looking to online channels such as Discord via word-of-mouth in NFT-focused communities. Michael Scott Cohen, the brand's founder, states that the process is not as simple as "going on LinkedIn and searching for people with 'NFT' in their job title." Rather, the hiring team has been looking for people who understand certain parts of it, such as cryptocurrency. He says: "We're not necessarily looking for someone who is already an expert, but someone who can become an expert."

