Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex trafficking charges

Harriet Alexander
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested in Canada on a US warrant, on charges of sex trafficking.

The 79-year-old Canadian is accused of “a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct” in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada, prosecutors said.

He was detained in Winnipeg on Monday.

