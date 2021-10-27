Fashion Site Rent the Runway Raises $357 Million in Upsized IPO

Crystal Tse and Jeannette Neumann
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rent the Runway Inc. expanded its initial public offering and priced the shares at the top of a marketed range to raise $357 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company sold 17 million shares Tuesday for $21 each after marketing 15 million shares for $18 to $21, according to a statement.

The listing gives Rent the Runway a market value of $1.3 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options and similar holdings, the company would have a fully diluted value of about $1.5 billion.

That compares with a valuation of $870 million after a funding round completed in April, according to data provider PitchBook.

The New York-based company struggled to grow through the coronavirus pandemic as lockdowns gave people little reason to dress up. The spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant and ongoing work-from-home trends have had minimal impact on its business and financial performance, the company said.

Subscriptions Rise

Rent the Runway reported a net loss of $85 million on $80 million in revenue for the six months ended July 31. That compared with a $88 million loss on $88.5 million in revenue during the same period a year ago.

While the company’s losses persisted, its subscription numbers increased. Its active subscribers more than doubled since Feb. 1 to almost 112,000 as of Sept. 30, according to the prospectus.

Founded by Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss, Rent the Runway was among the retail pioneers of what has been called the rentership society. The company now has more competition in the U.S., though, including from platforms such as Nuuly and Style Lend.

The rent-what-you-wear business model appeals to customers with tighter budgets who are eager to access high fashion they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. Wealthier shoppers also like it because it offers them more wardrobe variety and the chance to check out new brands. The services are particularly popular in big cities such as New York where closet space is often at a premium.

Galas, Weddings

Subscribers pay monthly membership fees that range from a base of $89 to $199 to rent fashionable dresses, accessories and other items for galas, weddings or business events that would cost several hundred dollars and more to own. Rent the Runway offers hundreds of brands. Shoppers can return those items and then order more or they can buy the products at a discount to the original price.

More than 80% of Rent the Runway’s revenue comes from subscribers, notes Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Luca Solca. While many have stuck with the company, some members have paused their subscriptions.

“Assuming Rent the Runway can continue to increase its (relatively small) base of subscribers,” Solca wrote in a research note, “this should in theory allow RTR to leverage its cost base and move to profit in the future.”

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol RENT.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China state planner conducts 'clean up' of illegal coal storage sites

    The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement late Tuesday that there were many unlicensed coal storage sites around mines in the main producing areas of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia, "making it convenient for illegal traders to hoard coal," and "seriously disrupting" the market's operations. Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange have also surged over 100% this year, although prices have fallen about 40% from record highs after cooling measures.

  • China industrial profit growth accelerates in Sept despite cost pressures

    Profits at China's industrial firms rose at a faster pace in September despite surging prices and supply bottlenecks, thanks mainly to stellar growth in mining and raw materials industries although some businesses struggled to shake off the high costs. Profits jumped 16.3% on-year to 738.74 billion yuan ($115.72 billion) the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, quickening from the 10.1% gain reported in August. The industrial sector has been hit by the surging price of coal, supply shortages and power rationing triggered by coal shortages due to emission reduction targets.

  • Xi’s Toughest ‘Common Prosperity’ Test is Raising China’s Taxes

    China is set to move ahead with tax reform in what many are calling the biggest test of Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign. Bloomberg’s Janet Paskin reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Some airlines risk failure if they do not cut emissions faster - industry report

    Some airlines risk failure if they do not cut carbon emissions quicker in the next three to five years due to a mismatch between short-term corporate travel targets and the airline industry's 2050 net zero target, an industry report said. Airlines are also at a rising risk of shareholder activism at a time when major fund managers such as BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group Inc and State Street Corp have publicly expressed concerns about climate change, the report from CAPA Centre for Aviation and Envest Global released on Wednesday said.

  • Informatica Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range to raise $841 million.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe company sold 29 million shar

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to work in Shenzhen, after extradition drama - Global Times

    Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei Technologies, returned to work at the tech giant's headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday after almost three years fighting extradition to the U.S. in Canada, state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times reported. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, completed three weeks of quarantine last week after returning to the southern city of Shenzhen where a crowd of well-wishers chanting patriotic slogans awaited her at the airport.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold on to Walgreens Boots (WBA) for Now

    Investors are optimistic about Walgreens Boots (WBA) given its better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results and strategic alliances.

  • Doc Rivers upset with lack of playmakers on Sixers in loss to Knicks

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was upset with the lack of playmakers in the loss to the New York Knicks.

  • Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • AirBnb, Snap, Lyft and Uber are just a handful of debt ridden, money-losing ‘unicorn’ stocks that investors should think twice about

    Unicorn losses are unprecedented in the history of American startups and threaten stock markets and the economy.

  • Stocks slip, short-term yields leap with inflation

    Tech shares slipped and short-term Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday as investors expect inflation to prompt interest rate hikes, with a hotter-than-forecast reading in Australia the latest sign of prices pressuring central bankers to act. The Australian dollar also rose about 0.4% and short-dated Aussie government bonds sold heavily after the data release, which showed Australian core inflation hitting a six-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% - although it remains on course for its best month of the year - led by tech shares falling in Hong Kong.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerYet

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Totally Fooled Betsy DeVos and Pumped Her Family For Millions, Says Witness

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos invested nearly $100 million in Theranos after a marathon meeting with the biotech startup’s founder Elizabeth Holmes, a director of the billionaire’s family office testified on Tuesday.Lisa Peterson, who manages private equity investments for the DeVos clan’s RDV Corporation, told jurors at Holmes’ California wire fraud trial that she and members of the Michigan-based dynasty flew to Silicon Valley in 2014 to meet Holmes