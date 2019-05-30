Fashion shows its colors for Pride 2019

Fashion brands are flying the flag for LGBTQ+ rights this June in honor of Pride Month 2019. We round up some of the biggest.

Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren is getting into the spirit of Pride with an adult and children's unisex collection celebrating inclusivity. Comprising five pieces, the collection, which was created with the Stonewall Community Foundation, features joyful rainbow flag details merged with the label's signature polo pony motif. A total of 50% of the proceeds from the collection (and 100% of the proceeds of the t-shirt) will be directed towards LGBTQIA+ associations globally.

Gap

Not only does Gap's new Pride collection come complete with pieces for men, women, kids and babies, but the fashion giant will donate 15% of its sales proceeds to the United Nations Foundation and UN Free & Equal, a campaign promoting equal rights and fair treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people globally. The label has snapped up writer and activist Jodie Patterson to front the campaign for the series, alongside her friends and family.

Express

Online retailer Express has joined forces with the non-profit organization GLAAD for its ‘Love Unites' collection of 35 gender-fluid pieces. Each of the garments displays a rainbow motif, and the collection is replete with cheerful tie-dye and piping details. Every item purchased by July 15 will see Express donate 25% of the proceeds to GLAAD.

Asos

Asos has also teamed up with GLAAD on a Pride collection, making it a hat trick for the duo, who have now collaborated three times. According to Bustle, the 50-piece series is available in an inclusive range of sizes, and all profits will be donated to the non-profit to help fund its work championing LGBTQ+ rights.

H&M

H&M's "Love for All" collection is a riot of colorful ready-to-wear pieces emblazoned with messages of diversity, equality and the right to love. Launching on May 31, the sportswear-inspired series will see 10% of its sales donated to the UN's Free & Equal campaign.