Fashion Textile Market Supply Chain Goes Full-on Green

Arthur Zaczkiewicz and WWD Staff

From raw material to fiber to fabric and then on to fashion apparel brands and the consumer, there’s one word to describe the ongoing transformation of the textile value chain: green.

Just two months into 2021, there have been several major sustainable announcements from brands such as VF Corp., Prada and Kering, among others, while fiber producers and fabric makers double down on their commitment for delivering more sustainable products.

More from WWD

For the consumer, the global pandemic has shown a spotlight on the importance of supporting greener brands while shifting toward garments made from high-quality fabric. And this trend is bringing end users closer to material suppliers.

“Demand, as always, is driven by the end consumer,” explained Silvio Botto Poala, chief executive officer of Botto Giuseppe, who said the drive for creating more sustainable products is also steered by the “increased responsible behavior” of the producer. “This is a strong trend that is moving producers and consumers into each other. Sustainability is a significant trend, and it’s not a choice, it’s a must.”

Whether natural or man-made, the fiber segment of the supply chain is responding to this trend by continuing to innovate, working with fabric suppliers to deliver greener products that also perform well.

With natural fibers, brands themselves are supporting greener, cleaner processes that also address climate change. For example, The North Face recently announced a regenerative cotton project. Regenerative farming practices reduce carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and restore soil health and biodiversity. The process includes using cover crops, cutting the amount of tillage and deploying a holistic livestock management program.

The North Face, which is owned by VF Corp., follows Timberland’s regenerative leather initiative. In the partnership, The North Face will team with nature-based solutions company Indigo Ag, which is a company that modernizes “ancient practices” with the advent of microbiology and digital technology. The North Face’s regenerative cotton collection will launch in fall 2022.

Meanwhile, Kering kick-started its biodiversity program with a call for applications to the company’s fund that aims to convert land use to regenerative farming methods. Kering recently held an online discussion with Conservation International, a partner for the program, that include executives from the nonprofit organization Textile Exchange.

Focusing on biodiversity is just one part of the picture. Companies continue to look for more circular practices. On that front, Eastman Chemical Co. board chair and chief executive officer Mark Costa along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently announced the company’s plans “to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities at its site in Kingsport, Tenn.”

The company said in a statement that through methanolysis, “this world-scale facility will convert polyester waste that often ends up in landfills and waterways into durable products, creating an optimized circular economy. Over the next two years, the company will invest approximately $250 million in the facility, which will support Eastman’s commitment to addressing the global waste crisis and to mitigating challenges created by climate change, while also creating value for its stakeholders.”

Eastman said the facility will use more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste “that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods to produce premium, high-quality specialty plastics made with recycled content.” The company said the process of using plastic waste as the main feedstock “is a true material-to-material solution and will not only reduce the company’s use of fossil feedstocks, but also reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 to 30 percent relative to fossil feedstocks.”

These announcements follow major policy shifts to address climate change — most notably in the U.S with President Biden signing a series of executive orders that halt the Keystone pipeline and have the country rejoining the Paris Agreement.

From the point of view of the consumer, efforts addressing climate change are a priority. And, according to a research report and consumer survey from CGS, which is a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, “more than two-thirds of the respondents consider sustainability when making a purchase and are willing to pay more for sustainable products.”

The firm also noted that despite being a relatively new buying group, “Gen Z shoppers make up some of the most conscious buyers, with 68 percent having made an eco-friendly purchase in the past year.”

Andrea Crespi, managing director at Eurojersey, said the consumers today increasingly “aware of what they buy, and they recognize the value behind a product. This choice concerns the brands and, moreover, the final consumer.”

“Quality and longer-lasting are the key drivers for Eurojersey,” Crespi said. “Being a company with a vertical process, we are able to track every step in our production cycle, this allows us to be very accurate in what we do in terms of higher standard products with less impact on the environment in terms of resource savings.

Crespi said the Italian company’s brand Sensitive Fabrics is well-positioned in the market especially in U.S. “Our customers do recognize our efforts in terms of sustainability, being one of the first company in textiles industry to have started a sustainable project back in 2007,” Crespi added.

In regard to the company’s sustainability vision, it’s embedded into the day-to-day operations of the business, noting that “it all starts from process and investments in the production. Furthermore, we believe that it is crucial to declare our impact on the environment. This is why Eurojersey adopted the PEF [product environmental footprint]: a set of very specific and well-defined criteria that measure the environmental footprint across the entire life cycle of a product.”

Regarding the company’s footprint and heritage, Eurojersey is a local business with global clients. Crespi said all production is done from a single facility in Caronno Pertusella, which is a small town 20 kilometers from Milan. “Since 1960 we have never moved nor considered to allocate part of our production anywhere else,” Crespi said. “Our Italian culture in terms of research, high quality and style gives us the chance to work with leading brands across the world. During these challenging times, it’s strategic to keep high the value of our products.”

For its part, Botto Giuseppe, also located in Italy, sees the demand for greener products as key to its success. Botto Poala, the ceo, said the goal is to offer transparency and traceability “in all production processes, from raw materials to the final product. The company’s priority is doing better every year and contributing to a more friendly environment.”

When asked about the company’s sustainability vision, Botto Poala said the goal is to reach “full sustainability,” and noted that producing renewable, natural and biodegradable materials is only the first step, and that the company is looking “to improve all the full cycle of production that includes using renewable energies, low impact dyes and finishing” as well as deploying CO2 reduction methods and water stewardship practices.”

“Our goal will be to reach a kind of circular economy with the principle that our luxury products are biodegradable and reduce the wastage almost to zero,” the ceo said, adding that the Botto Giuseppe was one of the first companies to develop a sustainable collection in 2016, called “Naturalis Fibra,” which was “certified cradle to cradle with a circular economy concept that was not only considering the animal welfare but also the energy used in the production” including water stewardship and the chemicals used during the dyeing process.

Botto Poala said since then, “we increased this collection making it more sustainable and adding new farms partner to it. Now 50 percent of our collection is sustainable.” And when asked about the attributes of “Made in Italy” and how it fits into a sustainability ethos, Botto Poala said Made in Italy is still a strong reference “for the luxury market, but today it has to be backed by a sustainable philosophy that we can explain to the customer with a narrative that explains the transparency and the traceability of the product.”

The ceo said the textile market has seen an “unprecedented demand for sustainable products from consumers” and said one of the major concerns “is the complex supply chain network.” Botto Poala said it is a supply chain that requires creating an efficiently traceable system that monitors all sustainable aspects.

“Botto Giuseppe, with its vertical production from scouring, spinning, weaving, dyeing and finishing, can satisfy [consumer demands for greater sustainability], so we can create a sustainable supply chain,” Botto Poala said acknowledging that the costs of doing so is higher. But noted that “sustainability is the new luxury.”

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Massive search planned for Missouri man missing since Mother's Day

    The 34-year-old Missouri father’s car was found damaged on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County.

  • Children will be angry looking back at the 'wild and dangerous' online world they were exposed to

    Children will look back on the dangers of social media in the same way we now wonder how children in the past were allowed in cars without seatbelts, England’s Children’s Commissioner has said. Anne Longfield OBE said she feels today’s children will be angry when they grow up and realise they were left exposed to a "wild and dangerous" online environment. It comes as she expressed her "frustration" with the pace of progress being made on duty of care laws to protect children online, which could take years to come into force. In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Longfield said she would "never forget" the self-harm images she saw on social media in the wake of the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell and called for tech bosses to face criminal prosecution if children came to serious harm using their apps. Her comments come as Mrs Longfield prepares to step down as Children’s Commissioner at the end of the month when her term expires. In recent years she has emerged as a staunch proponent for children’s rights online and castigated tech companies for their "cavalier" attitude towards protecting their youngest and most vulnerable users. Mrs Longfield said: “I do think that they [today’s children] will look back on this period and they will see it literally was a time where the digital world was a wild and dangerous place. "I think they will wonder how adults ever let that happen and I think they will look at it in the same way we now look back and wonder how children were allowed to ride in cars without seatbelts.” Mrs Longfield was appointed England’s third Children’s Commissioner in 2015, a role created in 2004 as a result of the inquiry into the death of 8-year-old Victoria Climbie. Throughout her tenure, she has pushed ministers to impose a statutory duty of care on tech giants to better protect children, a measure The Telegraph has also campaigned for since 2018. The Government is currently proposing to appoint Ofcom as a new digital regulator and arm it with powers to levy fines running into the billions of pounds on tech companies, or even ban them from the UK. However, previously mooted powers to launch criminal prosecutions against senior tech executives will not be immediately activated, although Parliament can choose to give the regulator those powers at a later date. Ms Longfield said she felt Ofcom should be able to launch criminal prosecutions from the off if it found failings at tech companies had caused serious damage to children. She said: “It's really important that criminal charges are held because at the end of the day it's comparable to the level of harm that the company is allowing to take place. I think it's justified in those terms and that it will demonstrate the commitment to change that really is needed.” During her tenure, Mrs Longfield said she had seen some harrowing scenes involving children, but one thing she would never forget were the images of self-harm she saw online after the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell. Molly was just six days away from her 15th birthday when her parents found her dead at her home in Harrow, North London, in 2017. Her father Ian later accused Facebook-owned Instagram of "helping to kill" his daughter after it emerged she had been viewing suicide and self-harm images on the app as well as other sites. Following Molly’s death Instagram banned graphic self-harm images from its network.

  • Drugs on fire: Cocaine seized from cartel incinerated in Honduras

    Honduran authorities incinerate 1,426 kilos of cocaine seized from cartel members, at a time when Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and armed forces officials are being investigated in the United States for drug trafficking. DURATION: 00:30

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

  • 12-year-old shot and killed armed intruder during botched home invasion, police say

    Charges ‘not anticipated’ to be brought against juvenile

  • Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

    Nearly two decades ago, Republican President George W. Bush stood on a bank of the Snake River near Pasco, Washington, and declared that four hydroelectric dams would not be torn down on his watch, though many blamed them for killing endangered salmon. This month, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho issued a bold plan that called for removing those same dams to save the salmon. Now the question is: Can Simpson's plan win approval from Congress and the Biden administration and help save an iconic Pacific Northwest species from extinction?

  • Donald Trump 'voiced concern' about being charged over Capitol Insurrection

    Donald Trump has reportedly voiced concern over the possibility of facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot which claimed five lives. Even though Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president in the impeachment trial, the Senate Republican leader said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for what happened. A similar view has been expressed by Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Also acting US Attorney General, Michael Sherwin did not rule out Mr Trump facing charges.

  • Roof collapses at Safeway grocery store after powerful winter storm, Oregon police say

    The roof collapsed over checkout lanes and Valentine’s Day candy, a photo shows.

  • NYC subway stabbings suspect named and charged with murder

    Stabbings caused concern across transit system

  • At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he's got game

    President Joe Biden spent his third week in office visiting the Pentagon, touring the National Institutes of Health and working on the administration’s COVID-19 response. It’s been used by every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt first went there in 1943 as a personal hideaway and has been the site of major diplomatic negotiations and policy discussions throughout history, according to Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and wrote the book “Inside Camp David.”

  • Chevy Bolt SUV joins parade of electric vehicles

    Whether people want them or not, automakers are rolling out multiple new electric vehicle models. The latest offering comes from General Motors, which is unveiling a Chevrolet Bolt compact SUV. (Feb. 14)