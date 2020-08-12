Fashionable face masks for a night out and more styles you'll want in your wardrobe

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise people to wear face-coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks have become one of the biggest fashion accessories of the year.

With the growing interest, retailers have started to create face masks to fit the needs of customers and their lifestyles. Online retailer Etsy said it sold more than 20 million masks in the past three months, and that number will more than likely continue to grow.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing an alluring pink sequin face mask while out biking with her family. "Can you tell I'm smiling under this mask? We wear our masks to protect ourselves and each other. Wearing is caring," she captioned a selfie of her sporting her dazzling mask.

As face coverings continue to be necessary in most parts of the country, why not show a little style while you're staying safe?

Whether you are gearing up for a fun socially distanced night out or a high-intensity workout -- there's a mask for every occasion.

Fashion expert Melissa Garcia joined "Good Morning America" to talk about some of the best face masks picks on the market. Scroll ahead to see some of her top choices.

Night Out

Birthday? Date night? No problem. Katie May and a host of other Etsy stores offer great face mask options that feel a little more dressed up and are great conversation starters.

Women's

Some retailers, such as Second Wind and Pretty Connected, offer masks that you can accessorize with fun beautiful chains and embellishments.

Kids

Lana Playtin Creative and Top Trenz have trendy face masks looks for children that included everything from Tie-dye designs to personalized options.

Athletic

Whether you are going for a quick run or you're lucky enough to get back to busting a sweat at your local gym, there are masks from brands such as Athleta and Under Armour that you can work out with.

Athleta's Made to Move Mask comes in neutral tone colors and features soft, breathable material, soft elastic binding, interchangeable head straps and a hidden pocket for removable inserts.

Men's

Go-to department stores such as JCPenney and Kohls have a great mashup of mask picks that work great for men. Key features include comfort and functionality, soft adjustable ear bands, built-in filter lining and a bendable nose bar for comfort. Plus, these picks are machine washable.

