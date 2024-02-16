Fassnight neighbors split on new multi-family housing proposal from local family

A new multi-family housing development aims to fill a void the city has identified as an ongoing need — missing middle-income housing. The proposed development would bring 33 townhouse-like units to the Fassnight neighborhood, with existing residents split on whether the project would be a pro or a con.

Called a "litmus test" for the city, the project aims to create a townhome development with low-density, multi-family housing. With the recent Springfield housing study completed, housing like this, a middle ground between single-family homes and high-density apartment complexes, is what the city needs most.

Located in the Fassnight neighborhood, the development would be at 1330 S. Kansas Ave. Currently, the lot is undeveloped. It is owned by the Eoff Land Trust and Cameron Eoff, who is heading the project, said it is a personal way to give back to the neighborhood in which his family has laid roots for 80 years.

The proposal includes conditions to ensure trees are preserved, the exterior and orientation of townhomes is aesthetically complimentary to the rest of the neighborhood and height does not exceed two stories. Eoff said over the years, younger families have moved out of the neighborhood and the housing market has deteriorated. With this development, he hopes to change that by adding housing that is both desirable and affordable.

"Something is needed here to stabilize and diversify the housing stock for the future," he told Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday evening. "I'm uniquely positioned and willing to provide that investment."

At the meeting Thursday, Eoff sought to rezone the parcel from single-family residential to low-density multi-family residential. His wife, Kim Eoff, also spoke to bring more perspective on how this could benefit the neighborhood.

"What we're trying to build, and what we're hoping will come to fruition is a sense of community and something that has really been lacking in our area for a very long time," she said.

Some Fassnight residents push back against plan

Not everyone was convinced the project is something the neighborhood needs. Five Fassnight residents shared their grievances with the plan at Thursday's meeting, though more had submitted letters to the city noting their concerns. Among the issues raised were increased traffic, bright lights shining into their homes, increased crime and overall concern with fitting everything that is planned onto the property.

A traffic study determined the rezoning would not alter the number of trips on Kansas Avenue by much, about 80 trips per day. The conditions of the rezoning also include limits on lighting that restrict any outdoor luminaries to not be higher than 15 feet. The area is also lacking sidewalks, and while part of the development would require construction of sidewalks in the front of the lot, representatives from the city said they did not have a plan to add more.

With the neighborhood already having Kensington Park and Eko Park apartments nearby, many neighbors were worried about the density of multi-family properties surrounding them.

"I'm not against him building on his own land, but what he wants to do with it, it's just going to be too much for that area," said Robert Leazer, a resident of the neighborhood.

Developer has personal connection to neighborhood

Eoff also owns two rental homes in the area that he manages and a home that he used to live in but that his mother now occupies that is adjacent to the lot up for rezoning. Noting his personal investment and stake in the neighborhood and dedication to give back, P&Z Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning. Some commissioners noted that development of the property in the future is almost inevitable.

Commissioners said they appreciated that Eoff, who was among the group that established the Fassnight Neighborhood Association and served as president, has an understanding and connection with the neighborhood that other developers will not.

"I don't think they would have the same desire, the same interest in family legacy to do a nice, high-quality housing development as the Eoffs do," Commissioner Bruce Colony said.

Commissioner Natalie Broekhoven said she lives in a neighborhood with a mix of single-family homes and low-density housing like this one and recognizes the value and dynamics it can bring to a neighborhood.

"I do believe that this scale of housing can be easily integrated with little impact on a neighborhood," she said.

The buck does not stop there. Now, the case will head to Springfield City Council for a public hearing March 11, after which council will have the final vote on the rezoning.

