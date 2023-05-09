Fast cars, gun sand more than 10,000 fentanyl pills seized in metro Atlanta drug raids

A series of raids targeting a local gang uncovered money, cars and thousands of deadly drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration operation, dubbed “Operation Overdrive,” stretched to every corner of metro Atlanta.

Nine tactical teams from federal, state and local agencies carried out 18 raids in metro Atlanta targeting the Paper Gang Family, some of whom had violent backgrounds.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne talked to DEA Atlanta Special Agent In Charge Robert Murphey, who said a special response team raided a house earlier this month and used sound devices to disorient people inside.

“They used violence to be successful to deter other crews from interfering with them and to make a name for themselves,” Murphey said. “We were prepared for (the raid) and luckily they made good decisions we didn’t have to use it.”

Murphy said agents seized more than 10,000 fentanyl pills, the very drug that caused 2,000 deaths last year in Georgia alone from overdoses. Agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. They also seized thirty guns, including a Tommy gun with gold-colored parts.

The Tommy gun and eight other guns were taken from a house on Trasher Road in Clayton County. Another home on Visage Drive in Hampton was raided.

Two men that lived in those homes, Cyguifreido Hernandez and Brodrick Williams have pled not guilty in connection with an indictment naming them and 13 other people. The indictment targets the Paper Gang family. All but two of the defendants have pled not guilty.

Attorney Corey Martin said another defendant, Phillip Ricks, will plead not guilty to the indictment and he looks forward to the charges being dismissed. Attorney Dwight Thomas said he anticipates his client, Darronta Lee, will also plead not guilty.

A DEA agent said fast vehicles are a hallmark of the gang, and agents seized several high-end vehicles capable of high speeds.

Operation Overdrive is a national push involving several cases across the country. The DEA in Atlanta said that over the course of the case, nearly 60 pounds of meth, 53 pounds of cocaine, 52 pounds of marijuana as well as some heroin and fentanyl have been recovered. The fentanyl was in counterfeit oxycontin pills, meaning a user who thought he was taking oxy could have ingested the deadly fentanyl.

The agent said more charges are likely against the defendants.