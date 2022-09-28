Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked, sending offensive notifications to users

Apple logo at an Apple store on May 31, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

Fast Company said its Apple News account was hacked.

"Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart," it said on Twitter.

Apple News said it has disabled Fast Company's account after the "incredibly offensive" alerts.

Fast Company's Apple News account sent out offensive messages to users in a hack on Tuesday evening.

The messages included a racial slur and an explicit sexual message, according to the Apple News notification seen by Insider.

Fast Company confirmed the hack. In a tweet, the business magazine wrote that its Apple News account sent "two obscene and racist push notifications" about a minute apart.

The hackers posted similar content on Fast Company's website, according to The Verge. The publisher's website also contained a post detailing how the hack was carried out, per The Verge.

Fast Company's website is now offline, showing a "404" error message.

Fast Company said it is investigating the situation. It has suspended its Apple News feed and shut down its company website.

Apple News said it has disabled Fast Company's channel after "an incredibly offensive alert" was sent.

Insider was not immediately able to contact Fast Company for comment.

