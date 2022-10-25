Fast-fashion giant Inditex to transfer its Russian business

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country's competition authorities.

The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending approval from Russian authorities, Inditex said, without disclosing financial details.

Inditex halted its business in Russia on March 5, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. Following other western brands, the fashion retailer closed its 502 shops and stopped online sales.

Tuesday's announcement marks the end of Inditex's business in Russia, although the retailer said it would consider returning through a franchise collaboration with Daher if market circumstances changed.

The statement to CNMC, the commission that oversees competition in Spain, made no direct reference to the war in Ukraine.

The sale agreement includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts of its existing stores, which Inditex says will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by the group.

Founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega, Inditex' rapid success hinged on the ability to serve new fashion collections in record time. It currently operates several brands globally, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull & Bear and Oysho.

Recommended Stories

  • Report finds sanctioned Syrians benefit from UN contracts

    The United Nations has procured tens of millions of dollars in contracts with companies linked to Syrian government-backed individuals sanctioned for human rights abuses, a report published Tuesday revealed. Syria's uprising-turned civil war that started in 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million. Syrian President Bashar Assad, with military support from Russia, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has since been able to reclaim much of the country.

  • St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy suspended 6 days in non-fatal shooting

    A deputy who non-fatally shot a man who appeared to have a mental health issue was suspended after it was determined she drew her firearm rather than her taser.

  • Mexico says Trump-era border program formally ends

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), had come to an end. Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement. In August, the Supreme Court gave a green light to Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's rolling back the program.

  • Russia calls for UN Security Council probe of alleged biological labs in Ukraine

    Russia has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that would investigate Moscow’s claims that the U.S. and Ukraine are violating prohibitions on biological weapons through work at Ukrainian biological laboratories, The Associated Press reported. Moscow for months has levied the allegations, which were previously condemned as “classic” Russian propaganda by U.S. intelligence officials, who say…

  • Troy man pleads guilty to killing, cutting thumb off of roommate

    A Troy man pleaded guilty to killing his roommate, stealing his car, and cutting off the victim’s thumb.

  • As Ukraine plans its recovery, a climate group has a seat at the table

    When world leaders and international experts met Tuesday to discuss how to rebuild Ukraine, they were joined by a small group hoping to make a big impact on

  • Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting

    Jean Kirk Kuzcka taught physical education at Central VPA and was described as “a great teacher, very fair, very honest”

  • New York gubernatorial debate expected to focus on crime as race tightens

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul will square off on Tuesday night in her only debate against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, who has hammered the Democratic incumbent over crime in a race that public opinion polls show is tightening. Hochul, the state's former lieutenant governor who took office last year after Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment accusations, is still projected to win the Nov. 8 election. Quinnipiac University and SurveyUSA showed her leading by just four and six points, respectively.

  • Woman sent scammer $93,000 after he pretended to be her old classmate, SC cops say

    The scammer told the woman he needed money because his son was hospitalized after a car crash, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Liberal U.S. lawmakers withdraw Ukraine letter after blowback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, the group's chairperson, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal, said on Tuesday. “The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," Jayapal said in a statement. The letter drew immediate pushback, including from some members of the Progressive Caucus.

  • What's next in trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade rampage?

    Darrell Brooks trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre will soon go to the jury. What's next?

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • China chip imports drop 12.4% year-on-year in September - govt data

    China's chip imports fell 12.4 percent in September, according to official customs data published on Monday, continuing a decline amid tensions with the United States and an ongoing chip shortage. The country imported 47.6 billion chip units during the month, compared with 54.3 billion units in September 2021, according to the data, which had been due for release earlier this month but was delayed due to the Communist Party Congress. In the first nine months of 2021, China imported 417.1 billion units of chips, down 12.8 percent year-on-year.

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • The world is in the middle of the 'first truly global energy crisis' and needs Russian oil to flow into the market, IEA chief says

    The OPEC+ move to slash oil output raises the risk of a global recession, Fatih Birol warned, but said the IEA has "huge" stocks it can release.

  • China ADRs plunge as Xi's new team sparks worries over economy's path

    (Reuters) -U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slumped on Monday after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team sparked investor concerns that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth. The iShares MSCI China ETF tanked 10%, tracking its steepest one-day drop ever. "The concern is that the Chinese government is continuing to move to a more socialist economic model under Xi which may require Chinese companies to place ever more focus on social goals rather than profitability," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon.

  • Analysis-Biden's EV minerals cash fruitless without permitting reform

    President Joe Biden last week doled out $2.8 billion to miners developing new U.S. sources of lithium, nickel, copper and other EV minerals, as well as battery parts manufacturers and recyclers. Both measures aim to spur domestic mining and push the country closer to Biden's goal for half of all new U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030. Biden's administration has also opposed permits for several proposed mines.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?