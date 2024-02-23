Fast-food chain closing most NC restaurants

Following the news of Cook Out purchasing one of its restaurants, PDQ has announced the closure of all its drive-thru locations in North Carolina’s Triangle region.

The fast-food brand, known for its chicken, has closed eight restaurants across North Carolina and South Carolina. A location in Hickory is among those affected.

ALSO READ: Chick-fil-A chosen top U.S. fast-food restaurant; McDonald’s last

The brand’s site inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport will remain open, along with a restaurant in Concord and the brand’s flagship location in Cornelius.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Once again, Chick-fil-A chosen as top U.S. fast-food restaurant