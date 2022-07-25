Fast-food chain founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets - one for every employee

Raising Cane’s employees might get a surprise bonus soon — if luck is on their side.

The fast-food restaurant chain’s founder, Todd Graves, bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, one on behalf of each of his employees, according to a company news release. If any of the tickets wins the jackpot, Raising Cane’s says the prize will be distributed among all 50,000 employees.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $810 million as of July 25, the fourth-largest prize ever for the lottery game, according to CNBC. Winners get a choice between yearly payments or an immediate, but less valuable cash option, which was estimated to be $470.1 million before taxes.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

If the company wins and opts for the cash option, each Raising Cane’s employee would take home about $9,400 before taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

