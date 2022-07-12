Fast-food employee accused of molesting girl he met at work in Hall

Jul. 11—A Perry man was accused of molesting a girl he met while working at a fast food restaurant, according to authorities.

Allyn Michael Hirsch, 38, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and child molestation among other charges June 30.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the girl was under the age of 16.

Citing the need to protect the girl's identity, Williams said she could not specify where he was employed beyond saying it's a "fast food chain" and that Hirsch moved to the Gainesville area for work.

The Sheriff's Office was unsure how far back the alleged sexual abuse may go, but the charges relate to incidents in June.

"The investigation also found Hirsch possibly assaulted the girl in other jurisdictions in addition to Hall County," Williams wrote in a news release. "As the investigation moves forward, information gathered by Hall County authorities will be shared with investigators in those jurisdictions."