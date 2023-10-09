Fast food Mexican restaurant chain expanding in Kansas City area

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A fast-food Mexican restaurant chain is expanding in the Kansas City area as it opens its fifth area location.

Omaha-based Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh already has four restaurants in the metro, and on Monday, it’s opening another in western Shawnee.

Some Kansas City-area radio stations get shuffled up

The new location is planning a grand opening from 5-9 p.m. Monday with live mariachi music and 50% off all menu items. It’s located at 5650 Hedge Lane Terrace, near Kansas Highway 7 and 55th Street, in Shawnee.





Abelardo’s serves breakfast burritos, taquitos, tortas, tacos and other Mexican fare. Customers can also grab a deal on Taco Tuesday with five tacos for $5.99.

The Omaha-based chain has been rapidly expanding in the Kansas City area recently.

New jewelry store coming to Zona Rosa ahead of holiday shopping season

Its location in the Northland has been open for several years, but in the past few months, it’s opened new restaurants in Overland Park, Olathe and Lee’s Summit.

The company is also planning new locations in Blue Springs, Independence, Raymore and another in Overland Park before the end of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.