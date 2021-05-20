Fast-food order results in drunken driving arrest

May 20—AMESBURY — A Salem man's awkward attempt to order fast food at a McDonald's drive-thru window led to his arrest Tuesday night on a third drunken driving charge.

Malcolm B. Haight, 48, of Harrod Street was also charged with failure to stop or yield and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following his arraignment the next morning in Newburyport District Court.

If Haight posts bail, something his attorney told Judge Peter Doyle was very unlikely, he must not drink alcohol and must use a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device. He is due back in court June 16 for a pretrial hearing.

Amesbury police Officer Kyle Arseneau first noticed Haight's pickup about 11:15 p.m. while it was parked horizontally across three spaces in the McDonald's lot. By the time Arseneau got a closer look, Haight was struggling to get ready to order at the drive-thru window.

"The pickup truck had to back up and pull forward repeatedly in order to get into the designated area properly," Arseneau wrote in his report. "The vehicle then went into reverse and pulled into the first drive-thru window and proceeded to pull forward and as it did, it ran over the curb with its left tire."

After buying his food, Haight drove out of the parking lot and took a left onto Route 110, heading toward Salisbury.

At the Elm Street/Clarks Road intersection, Haight did not stop at a red light until his truck was past the stop line. Arseneau turned on his emergency lights and pulled Haight over moments later.

Haight showed several signs of alcohol impairment, prompting Arseneau to conduct a series of field sobriety tests. Haight failed enough of them that Arseneau placed him under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The officer soon learned that Haight had two prior drunken driving convictions, one in 1998 and another in 2004, according to Arseneau's report.

Haight's attorney, Julie Ouellette, argued that because the cases areold and he pays child support for five children, bail should not be any higher than $1,000.

Doyle did not agree and set bail at $5,000 but told Haight he could appeal the bail amount in Salem Superior Court.

