New fast-food partners McDonald's and Krispy Kreme expand collaboration across Kentucky

McDonald's will bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to about 160 Kentucky locations starting next month.

The burger giant in October began selling select Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine restaurants around the Louisville, Kentucky, area as part of a small test.

The expanded test run will help assess the operational impact on a larger scale and determine consumer demand, McDonald's said Monday in a press release.

Starting March 21, customers will be able to get original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate cream-filled doughnuts at select locations in the Louisville and Lexington areas for a limited time.

The doughnuts will be available all day and can be ordered in the restaurant, at the drive-thru, through the McDonald's app or for delivery.

During the initial test, the doughnuts could only be purchased in the restaurant or drive-thru at participating locations. The earlier doughnut selection included raspberry-filled, which was replaced by chocolate cream-filled in the expanded test.

The market test marks Krispy Kreme's first partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S., as the doughnut chain looks to increase access to its treats. Krispy Kreme looks to attain 50,000 points of access globally, the company said in an October press release.

McDonald's is no stranger to doughnuts. The Chicago-based chain launched McCafé Donuts Sticks in 2019 and a Glazed Pull Apart Donut in 2021, which were both available nationally for a limited time. Its current McCafé Bakery lineup includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's grows Krispy Kreme test to 160 Kentucky locations