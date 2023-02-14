Fast food restaurant assistant manager charged with assault and battery on employee

Feb. 13—An assistant manager at a local fast food restaurant is facing assault and battery charges stemming from an incident involving an employee.

Carmichael Williams, 46 of Fairfax, South Carolina, was arrested and charged Feb. 10 with first degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

The victim told police she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, April 26, 2021, an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

Police said the incident took place at a fast food restaurant in the 2080 block of Whiskey Road. Williams was an assistant manager, the report said.

Williams was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has bonded out.