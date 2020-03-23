What fast-food workers at chains like McDonald's and Taco Bell wish customers knew about working through a pandemic

Taco Bell

As nonessential businesses across the US are forced to shutter, fast-food chains are staying open.

Fast-food chains have updated cleaning policies and shut down seating areas, as they work to keep employees safe. But, some employees aren't convinced that stores should stay open and say that certain customers are making the situation worse.

"We have been severely taken advantage of," a Taco Bell manager told Business Insider. "Not just by the government, but by the customers spraying us with Lysol, the customers ignoring their change, the ones making us feel like were the source of the disease."

The manager and the more than two dozen other workers who spoke with Business Insider over the last week were granted anonymity to allow them to speak freely without fear of retribution. Business Insider confirmed that each employee worked at the company they claimed to, through pay stubs or other documentation.

Fast-food employees offered a wide range of responses on what it is like working during the outbreak. Many are stressed or panicked about catching coronavirus or contributing to its spread. Some wish all locations would shut down, while others are more worried about getting paid if their hours are cut.

Here are six things workers told Business Insider they want customers to know about working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many don't feel safe at work.

Talking to more than two dozen workers at chain restaurants, many said that they did not feel safe working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mark, a McDonald's worker who took unpaid time off to quarantine with his elderly mother, said: "As a customer, [I] would not feel safe patronizing any fast food establishment at this point. Not safe for the workers and not safe for the employees."

Fast-food chains say that they've taken aggressive action to keep workers and employees safe, such as closing seating areas, updating cleaning policies, and rolling out new sick-leave policies. At most chains, including McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Dunkin', franchisees have almost complete control over how workers are treated during the outbreak, including sick-leave policies and pay.

They wish you'd pay with a credit card or via app, instead of using cash.

Multiple workers raised concerns about customers paying with cash.

"If that disease is anywhere, it's in that cash drawer, and we're opening that thing every 20 seconds at least," said Niki, a McDonald's worker who previously worked as a nurse.

Employees' concerns about handling cash are not unwarranted. The World Health Organization said that cash could be spreading the coronavirus, and advised people to wash their hands after handling money.

In a statement to Business Insider, a WHO representative said people "should wash their hands or use a hand sanitizer after handling money, especially if they are about to eat or before handling food."

