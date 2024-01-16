This fast-growing brunch destination is opening another Johnson County restaurant

Wichita-based HomeGrown is opening another Johnson County restaurant.

The breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is planned for the Merriam Grand Station development, near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road, according to city documents.

HomeGrown has three locations in the Kansas City area. Its Power & Light spot will open in the spring.

HomeGrown entered the KC market in Brookside at 338 W. 63rd St. in 2021, followed by its Liberty spot at 201 S. Stewart Road in 2022. Its Leawood location opened in May at 11705 Roe Ave., near Kansas City Joe’s.

Another location, this one in Power & Light at 101 E. 13th St., is expected to open in the spring.

On HomeGrown’s scratch-made menu: coffee cake with buttermilk caramel sauce, red velvet pancakes, homemade brown cinnamon sugar pastries (like Pop-Tarts), bloody marys and more.

HomeGrown is opening another Kansas City location. This one is in Merriam.

Merriam Grand Station will be built in several stages, containing five or so restaurants and retail space. The site’s two apartment buildings — Grand Station Lofts — are expected to be completed in 2025.

The entire $137 million-development at the former Kmart site is slated to be ready in 2026.

And, if plans are approved, Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Cava will also open at the development.

The Washington, D.C.-based chain filed an application with the city of Merriam that’s pending approval. The 2,500 square-foot restaurant at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway would have a pickup window, according to documents obtained by The Star.

Cava sells customizable salad and grain bowls with a variety of bases and sides, including hummus, tzatziki, cucumber, falafel, grilled chicken and a side of pita. It has three locations in the metro, including one near Oak Park Mall at 11895 W. 95th St.

Merriam Grand Station will include restaurants, retail space and a public use area.