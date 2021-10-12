Fast-growing California wildfire shuts major highway and triggers evacuations

A wildfire north of Santa Barbara exploded in size on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and forcing the closure of a major Central California highway.

The big picture: The uncontained Alisal Fire ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by nighttime. 30-35 mph winds with gusts up to 70 mph propelled the blaze across 2,000 acres, crossing Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, according to Inciweb.

The highway was shut near Santa Barbara and evacuation orders that were initially issued for nearby communities were expanded to include El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground in the evening, per the inter-agency incident information site.

125 firefighters were working to protect properties as aircrafts were "unable to take off due to the wind," Inciweb noted.

Threat level: Los Padres National Forest spokesperson Andrew Madsen told the Los Angeles Times that in addition to the winds, firefighters were concerned about fuel in the region as it's believed the last time the area was burned by fire was in 1955.

Driving the news: Dry northerly winds from what's known as an "inside slider" low-pressure system are to blame for the conditions, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Studies show that the U.S. West is seeing more frequent and larger wildfires as climate change alters precipitation patterns, temperatures and the timing of the wet and dry seasons, Freedman notes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details on the fire and further context.

