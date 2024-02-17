Fast-moving storm dumps snow over about a dozen states from Midwest to New England

NEW YORK ‒ A fast-moving storm blanketed much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with several inches of snow overnight into Saturday.

Snowfall stretched over about a dozen states from Illinois to Connecticut and a foot or more was recorded in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow surprised large swaths of the Northeast and proved underwhelming in areas that expected several inches of snow. Washington, D.C. braced for up to 5 inches of snow but only got a dusting, as heavier snowfall shifted northward, The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang said. In south-central Pennsylvania, nearly 6 inches was supposed to fall. But on Saturday morning, some roads and sidewalks were nearly devoid of snow in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Saturday's storm passed through major hubs including New York City and Philadelphia just days after a Nor'easter hit the mid-Atlantic and New England Tuesday with heavy snow that disrupted travel and closed schools.

Adam Quinn walks in the snow in Rockwood Park after a couple of inches of snow dropped overnight in Wilmington, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

NWS had issued a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Saturday for the New York City area due to snow accumulations, strong winds and low visibility causing hazardous travel conditions.

In New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport saw over 6 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Central Park had received 2 inches, short of 3.3 inches it received earlier in the week.

While Philadelphia only saw 3.5 inches of snow, Pennsylvania communities such as Macungie and Allentown saw 13.7 inches and 12.1 inches of snow, respectively, NWS said. Aptly named Wintersville, in Ohio near the West Virginia border, saw 10.2 inches.

The bulk of the snow is expected to exit the New York City region through Saturday, NWS forecasters said. There could be snow showers through Saturday evening as the storm moves east.

Contributing: Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How much snow fell? Storm dumps snow on about a dozen states.