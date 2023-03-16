Fast-track plan to open jails will free up space for new convicts in secure units

Hundreds of jailed criminals are to be fast-tracked into open prisons to help tackle an overcrowding crisis.

Burglars, fraudsters, thieves and drug dealers are to be moved from secure “closed” jails to spend their last three months in open prisons before release. It aims to ease the pressure on jails which are now almost full after a 4,000-strong increase in inmates in just a year.

Open or “category D” prisons are designed for low-risk offenders to complete their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security. They are often not locked up in cells and can leave to work and spend time at home on temporary early release.

The move follows a crackdown which barred dozens of more serious criminals from being transferred from secure jails after serial sex offender and lifer Paul Robson absconded from an open prison in Lincolnshire by cycling out of the entrance on a stolen prison service bike.

The Telegraph disclosed earlier this week that hundreds of criminals including burglars, thieves and fraudsters serving sentences of up to four years are to be released on electronic tags up to six months early to help ease the pressure on jails.

There are understood to be about 600 vacant spaces in open prisons, which can house up to 5,550 offenders. Prison officials have been instructed to draw up a list of a “large cohort” of eligible inmates who are 12 weeks or less from release so they can be quickly transferred to open prisons.

Anyone convicted of a terrorist, sexual or violent offence will be excluded from the “presumptive category D” scheme, which is to be launched at 10 prisons in the north of England before its expected rollout nationwide.

Insiders are said to be concerned that selection is virtually automatic with few exceptions and without the individual assessments normally required to transfer an offender to an open prison. They fear it could lead to an increased risk of prisoners absconding and could include criminals such as top-end drug dealers.

Prisons are thought to be only 600 places short of the maximum capacity of 85,000. Internal estimates suggest the prison population could rise to 100,000 over the next five years, fuelled by increased convictions from the extra 20,000 police on the beat.

The overcrowding has already forced ministers to commission up to 400 police cells to deal with the overflow, move prisoners to jails where there is spare capacity and reduce magistrates’ sentencing powers from a maximum of one year to six months.

It is understood ministers are also considering extending the release of prisoners on temporary licence (known as ROTL), which lets low-risk offenders out of jail to work and spend up to four days at home.

The Ministry of Justice said it was ensuring the prison estate was being used effectively: “We are also determined to cut crime by giving less serious, risk-assessed offenders nearing the end of their sentence more time within a category D prison to prepare for release back into the community – which we know reduces their chances of reoffending.”