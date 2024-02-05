How fast were wind gusts in Sacramento last night? See peak speeds — and what’s next

Aggressive winds bulldozed their way through the Sacramento region over the weekend, cutting power to thousands of people, temporarily suspending light rail services and toppling trees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Courtney Carpenter said while what residents witnessed Sunday doesn’t happen frequently, it’s not uncommon for the Valley. The weather service recorded gusts up to 68 mph across the region, which is about how high winds whipped during last winter’s string of deadly rainstorms.

“Not something we haven’t seen before,” she said.

A man is dead after a large redwood tree fell on top of him on Sunday in Yuba City, according to a news release from the Yuba City Police Department. Police suspect he was using a ladder to clear the tree from his property when it fell on top of him and killed him.

“This was an unfortunate accident,” the Yuba City Police Department wrote in a news release “and our condolences are with the male’s family and friends.”

More than 200,000 customers with Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas & Electric lost power on Sunday as an atmospheric river drenched California.

There are more than 800 active outages and roughly 33,500 customers without power, as of Monday morning, according to SMUD’s power outage map.

Sacramento Regional Transit’s light rail services have been shut down since Sunday afternoon due to power outages and debris blown onto the tracks.

How fast did the wind get in Sacramento?

See peak wind gusts across the Central Valley in the past 24 hours, observed by the weather service:

Sacramento International Airport: 64 mph

Sacramento Executive Airport: 61 mph

Stockton Airport: 60 mph

Modesto Airport: 55 mph

Yolo County Airport: 51 mph

Lincoln Airport: 56 mph

Mather Airport: 68 mph

Marysville Airport: 68 mph

McClellan Air Force Base: 66 mph

Travis Air Force Base: 59 mph

Vacaville Airport: 59 mph

Blue Canyon: 59 mph

Auburn Airport: 58 mph

Is there more wind in the forecast?

Carpenter said some breeziness is expected across the region but the worst of the wind — and storm — is over.

