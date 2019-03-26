The fast wireless charger every iPhone and Galaxy phone owner should have is back down to $19.99

If you want a high-quality wireless charger at the cheapest possible price, the Anker 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charger is somehow down to just $12.59 today after you clip the 10% coupon. That’s an all-time low, and you won’t find a better deal anywhere. But if you have a recent iPhone model, a Galaxy phone from Samsung, or any other Android smartphone with face unlock support, there’s a different charger you might want to check out. The $26 Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Stand is currently available for just $19.99, and it has one big benefit over the cheaper model: it holds your phone upright on your desk so your face can unlock the phone before you even touch it when new notifications arrive! $19.99 is a fantastic price for this model, so definitely take advantage.

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30+ million powered by our leading technology.

A Galaxy of Speed: A high-efficiency chipset provides 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy. iPhones get a boosted 5W charge at 10% faster than other wireless chargers.

Flip It: Charge in landscape orientation while watching videos, or portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition.

Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases.(Metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging.)

What You Get: PowerWave Stand, 3 ft Micro USB Cable, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (no AC Adapter)

