'Go faster!' Watch as moose barrels down Wyoming ski slope, weaving through snowboarders

Skiers and snowboarders in western Wyoming got a wild surprise from Mother Nature on a mountain trail when a large moose tested out the run with them.

The wild encounter was shot in the town of Jackson Hole by skier Kenny Rynearson who filmed the moose running down the snowy mountain behind him.

Footage captures the moose sprinting down the mountain with powder kicking up behind its heels and, at one point, appearing to chase Rynearson as he continues to film the brave animal.

"Heads up! Moose!" Rynearson yells to people beside him and in front of him as the animal barrels by.

A moose is captured on camera running down a mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming near a group of skiers and snowboarders in February 2024.

What are the Years of the Dragon? What to know about 2024's Chinese zodiac animal

Weaving in and out of skiers

For more than two minutes on film, the moose cruises downhill as other skiers and snowboarders weave around it to avoid crashing into it.

"Unbelievable," someone is heard shouting in the video as the moose runs along a tree line.

'Go faster!'

Rynearson's friend, snowboarder Bill Fohey, called the appearance surprising.

"I caught a little bit of air and the moose was within 10 feet of me," Fohey told Good Morning America in a clip posted on X Tuesday. "I was moving pretty fast."

At one point, he told the outlet, the moose started to close in and appeared to bolt for his friend.

A moose is captured on camera running down a mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming near a group of skiers and snowboarders in February 2024.

"Go Ken, go faster," one of Rynearson's friends yells in the video.

The moose eventually veered off the trail and ran away.

'False spring' is here, again: Warm weather in much of US isn't here to stay

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch as moose chases skier down Jackson Hole, Wyoming mountain