Here are the fastest-growing companies on the South Shore

A wholesale bakery in Braintree, an all-natural pest control company in Carver and a freight transportation management firm in Quincy were among the fastest-growing companies in the country this year.

Inc. Magazine’s annual list ranks the top 5,000 privately held, non-subsidiary companies based on their percentage of revenue growth over three years. That means any U.S.-based company able to be considered had to be founded by and generating a profit as of March 31, 2019.

More than a dozen South Shore companies made the list this year, among 154 companies from Massachusetts. Five of these companies are repeat honorees.

Here's who made the cut:

1. FreightPlus, Quincy

This managed transportation company was No. 1 on the list of South Shore honorees, fourth in Massachusetts and No. 150 overall. The company provides freight logistics solutions to its customers.

Founded in 1988 and currently led by CEO Stephen Aborn, FreightPlus grew by 3,576% over three years.

2. PACE Engineering Recruiters, Quincy

This recruitment service company finds and places people in jobs in the fields of robotics engineering, medical device engineering and automation.

PACE ranked No. 1,111 on Inc.’s list with a three-year growth rate of 534%. The company was founded in 2018 and is led by Ryan Clutterbuck.

3. Compound Growth Marketing, Cohasset

Compound Growth Marketing, or CGM, bills itself as “not an agency” but a “growth partner” for growing tech companies looking to build their audience by putting their product or service in demand.

The firm saw 478% growth over three years, ranking No. 1,234 on the list. It was founded in 2018 and is led by John Short.

4. Crews & Co., Braintree

This management consulting firm helps seven-figure businesses boost revenue and value. Founded in 2013 by Eric Crews, the company grew 427% in three years and was ranked 1,367th on Inc.’s list.

5. ohDEER South Shore, Carver

This South Shore franchise offshoot of the ohDEER company has grown 324% in three years and ranks 1,726th on the list. The company uses all-natural sprays to repel mosquitoes, ticks and deer at homes, businesses or special events. ohDEER South Shore started in 2017, serves 26 cities and towns and is owned by David Mulcahy.

6. Postalytics, Rockland

This software company allows customers to create, print, mail and track direct mail advertisements all in one place. Ranking No. 1,780 on Inc.’s list, Postalytics grew 313% in three years. It is led by Dennis Kelly and was founded in 2017.

7. PREDICTIVEHR, Milton

This human resources solutions company uses AI analytics and professional experience to help companies for consultation, data insights and more. The company was founded in 2018 and is led by James Troiano. It saw a 252% growth over three years and is No. 2,205 on the list. PREDICTIVEHR is also a repeat honoree, jumping nearly 600 places from last year.

8. FrontRunnerHC, Plymouth

A software company that offers solutions to health care organizations to increase reimbursements, FrontRunnerHC has grown 230% over three years and ranks No. 2,389 on Inc.’s list. The company was founded in 2010 by John Donnelly and has been on Inc.’s list of fastest growing companies every year since 2019.

9. FINTRX, Rockland

The investment advisory firm provides data intelligence for and caters to venture capital firms, private equity, real estate firms and more. Founded in 2014 by Russ D’Argento, FINTRX grew 180% in three years and ranks No. 2,919.

10. OEM Interactive, Norwell

A marketing firm with a focus on cars, OEM Interactive specializes in boosting profits for car dealerships by homing in on their service and parts departments. The company was founded in 2017 and is led by Aaron Watters. It grew 134% in three years and is 3,634th on Inc.’s list.

11. Fireking Baking Co., Braintree

Founded in 1995 by Greg Acerra, this commercial bakery supplies bread to the retail and food service industry. The company has been on Inc.’s list four other times in the past five years. It grew 124% in three years and ranks No. 3,801.

Quincy Memorials on Willard Street in West Quincy on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

12. Quincy Memorials, Quincy

This company provides memorial designing services, engraving and headstone cleaning. The oldest company among the South Shore honorees, Quincy Memorials was founded in 1950 and was purchased by the Poirier family in 1979. Jeffrey Poirier runs the business, which grew by 120% in the last three years and ranks No. 3,910.

13. CE Painting, Braintree

This commercial painting and wall-covering contractor conducts business from southern New England to Portland, Maine, but has expanded to the area around Washington, D.C., and into Maryland and Virginia. The business grew 111% in three years and ranks No. 4,095. CE Painting first made the list in 2020.

14. Southcoast Kitchen Designs, Carver

Rounding out the South Shore’s list is this residential interior renovation firm founded in 2005 by Matt Arguin. The firm grew by 76% in the last three years and is ranked No. 4,927 on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies of 2023.

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore companies are among the fastest growing in the country