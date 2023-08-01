House prices fall at fastest pace for 14 years

house prices

House prices are falling at their fastest annual pace for 14 years, as borrowing costs are due to rise further this week.

Annual house price growth fell by 3.8pc in July, the weakest since 2009.

Nationwide’s House Price Index found the value of a typical house fell to £260,828, compared to £262,239 the month before, and 4.5pc lower than their peak in August.

It comes amid predictions that the Bank of England base rate, which currently stands at 5pc, will rise by a further 0.25 percentage points on Thursday as the Bank tries to curb inflation.

A survey of 62 forecasters published by Reuters last week found 70pc predicted the Bank Rate to rise by 25 basis points on August 3rd to 5.25pc. The remaining 30pc predicted a half-point rise.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said investors’ views about the likely path of UK interest rates had been “volatile in recent months”.

He added: “Housing affordability remains stretched for those looking to buy a home with a mortgage.”

Mr Gardner explained that a prospective first-time buyer earning the average wage and looking to buy a property with a 20pc deposit would see monthly mortgage payments account for 43pc of their take-home pay, assuming a 6pc mortgage rate.

“This is up from 32pc a year ago and well above the long-run average of 29pc,” Mr Gardner said.

“Moreover, deposit requirements continue to present a high hurdle – with a 10pc deposit equivalent to 55pc of gross annual average income.”

Mortgage approvals are at an eight-month high despite soaring interest rates, due largely to high levels of employment and wage growth.

Around 54,700 home loans were approved in June – the highest level since October’s peak of 59,000 – according to data published by the Bank of England.

Mr Gardner added there could still be a “soft landing” for house prices, saying: “While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once Bank Rate peaks.”

Nicky Stevenson, of estate agents Fine & Country, said buyer demand remained “undimmed” despite stretched affordability.

She said: “Buyers are also looking at properties where there is potential scope for negotiation, and the prospect of securing a good price on their next home is still encouraging them to the market.”

James Forrester, of estate agents Barrows and Forrester, said Nationwide’s figures were evidence the market was “thawing” and predicted house prices could soon rise.

He said: “Yes, affordability remains an issue, however, just this week we’ve seen a big spike in mortgage market activity, which suggests that an uplift in house prices is just around the corner.

“As interest rates begin to reduce, this growing market momentum will start to snowball and this will reverse the downward house price trends of recent months.”

Chris Hodgkinson, of the House Buyer Bureau, said the figures would likely “cause alarm” for British homesellers, but played down the idea of a wider crash.

He said: “The real challenge at present is the heightened level of market instability, the ability to actually find a buyer in a proceedable position and, once you have, making it through to completion without the transaction falling through.”

