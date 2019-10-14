1 / 31

The Fastest Sedans in Lightning Lap History

A fast four-door is something special—and secretive. Even the burliest, muscled-up sedans can slip under the radar of most fellow commuters, who see a family-oriented grocery-getter, not a track weapon. Yet there are a plethora of sedans that can throw down on a racing circuit, as our annual Lightning Lap shootout proves. We’ve run piles of four-door sedans at Virginia International Raceway—where we head each year with the hottest performance cars, in order to extract their quickest lap—and here we present the 15 quickest so far.

The Fastest Sedans in Lightning Lap History

A complete list of the fastest four-doors we've lapped after 13 years of Lightning Lap at VIR

From Car and Driver