Here is the Fastest Way To End Lockdowns

This is the first time in 40 years that the global economic growth numbers will be significantly negative. China, Europe, United States, and India all had to resort to lockdowns because they were afraid of losing millions of lives to the new coronavirus. As a result of the unprecedented measures taken, stock indices around the world plunged as much as 40-50%. S&P 500 ETFs lost about a third of their values at one point.

Oil prices collapsed around the world. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) lost nearly 60% of its value at one point. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) dropped around 80% from this year’s peak to trough.

President Trump really believed that the U.S. death toll could have been 2 million or more if we hadn’t done anything to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because leading experts told him that COVID-19’s infection fatality rate is anywhere from 1% to 2.5%.

What if COVID-19’s infection fatality rate is much lower than 1%?

I never had a satisfying answer to this question. I knew COVID-19 would take tens of thousands of lives when most people were skeptical.

On March 20th, I published this article: “Hell is Coming: Here is the Mathematical Proof”. At the time, our death toll stood at 205.

I shared a very simple model that predicts the number of deaths and the actual number of infections through April 15th. I have an engineering undergrad and a PhD in financial economics. Trust me when I say I can develop very complicated models. You have to be really skilled to develop complicated models. However, it is extremely difficult to develop a simple model that can make accurate predictions and can also be understood by ordinary people.

I don’t want to take your time with sharing the details of the model (please click the link and read the article). The model predicted that the U.S. death would reach 800 by March 26th (the actual death toll was 1042 on the morning of March 26th).

The model also predicted a U.S. death toll of 6400 for April 3rd. The death toll was 7152.

Here is the first sentence of that article: “Right now 2 million Americans are infected with the coronavirus. The total U.S. death toll by April 15th will be more than 20,000.”

This was a very RADICAL prediction at the time.

“I’m all for freedom of the press but this is out of control. All they do is fear monger anymore and someone needs to put a stop to it somehow,” a reader said about my article.

“The author is clearly pulling made up numbers out of thin air,” a second reader commented.

“Why do you scare people with your theory. These numbers haven’t been seen anywhere else, and likely won’t be here either,” another reader said.

I don’t need to tell you now that my predictions were actually very conservative. Our death toll on April 15th stood above 28000.

In that analysis I used an infection fatality rate of 1% to estimate the actual number of infections. However, it was always possible that the IFR was 0.5% and the actual number of infections was twice as much as I calculated. The result would have been the same. It was also possible that the IFR could be 0.25% and the actual number of infections was 4 times my estimate.

Now, in the last couple of weeks I came across anecdotal data that indicate a large number of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. Here is one from today. In Boston, 397 people at a homeless shelter were tested for COVID-19 and 146 of them tested positive. Interestingly, none of the 146 people showed any symptoms. This is indirect evidence of large number of undetected asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

Here is another data point:

“Between March 22 and April 4, 2020, a total of 215 pregnant women delivered infants at the New York–Presbyterian Allen Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center . All the women were screened on admission for symptoms of Covid-19. Four women (1.9%) had fever or other symptoms of Covid-19 on admission, and all 4 women tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1). Of the 211 women without symptoms, all were afebrile on admission. Nasopharyngeal swabs were obtained from 210 of the 211 women (99.5%) who did not have symptoms of Covid-19; of these women, 29 (13.7%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Thus, 29 of the 33 patients who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation.