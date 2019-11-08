Have Fastighets AB Balder (publ) (STO:BALD B) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board of Fastighets AB Balder (publ), Christina Rogestam, recently netted kr378k from selling stock, receiving an average price of kr378. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.3%.

Fastighets AB Balder Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Anders Wennergren bought kr1.5m worth of shares at a price of kr247 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (kr362), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Christina Rogestam ditched 5500 shares over the year. The average price per share was kr316. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Fastighets AB Balder insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about kr642m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fastighets AB Balder Tell Us?

An insider sold Fastighets AB Balder shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Fastighets AB Balder, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

