Fastly's Price Target Cut By 29% As Near-Term Revenue Growth Missed Its Expectations

Anusuya Lahiri
·2 min read

  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained Fastly, Inc (NYSE: FSLYwith a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $35 to $25.

  • Fastly clocked 21% revenue growth to $102.5 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $101.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.23) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17).

  • Fastly sees Q3 revenue of $102 million - $105 million above the consensus of $100.4 million; EPS loss of $(0.18)-$(0.15) below the consensus loss of $(0.14).

  • Fastly sees FY22 revenue of $415 million - $425 million above the consensus of $411.03 million; EPS loss of $(0.68)-$(0.63) below the consensus loss of $(0.56).

  • Fastly named Cisco Systems, Inc's (NASDAQ: CSCO) Todd Nightingale as CEO effective September 1, 2022 succeeding Joshua Bixby.

  • The firm's proprietary tracking tool correctly predicted Fastly's near-term revenue growth would beat the guidance, despite missing the firm's Street-high forecast, Louthan noted.

  • He believes the slight raise in full-year guidance and the CEO transition announcement will be well-received over time.

  • Fastly posted even more substantial traffic sequentially during July relative to June, and he saw the strength carry over through the first ten full days of August.

  • While he still views Fastly's revenue multiples as high, he believes the steady traffic increases will continue to garner the Street's attention, especially with recent execution and the appointment of a new CEO.

  • The price target assumes the new leadership and better growth will bring profitability sooner.

  • Price Action: FSLY shares closed higher by 5.45% at $12.18 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for FSLY

Date

Firm

Action

From

To

Feb 2022

Raymond James

Upgrades

Outperform

Strong Buy

Feb 2022

Morgan Stanley

Maintains

Equal-Weight

Jan 2022

Keybanc

Initiates Coverage On

Sector Weight

