Fastned B.V. (AMS:FAST) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fastned B.V.'s (AMS:FAST) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fastned B.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of charging stations for fully electric cars. With the latest financial year loss of €25m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €20m, the €602m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Fastned B.V will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Fastned B.V is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Dutch Electric Utilities analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €5.3m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 80% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Fastned B.V's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fastned B.V currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

