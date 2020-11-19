FASTSIGNS CFO named the Midsize Private Company CFO of the Year by D CEO magazine

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald K. Herbert with FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was recently named the Midsize Private Company CFO of the Year by D CEO magazine. Top corporate CFO's across the metroplex were nominated for this prestigious honor, and the winner was determined by a panel of independent judges.

D CEO's Financial Executive Awards span multiple categories and honor top corporate finance executives in Dallas-Fort Worth, in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth, Dallas CPA Society, and Financial Executives International. All finalists were celebrated at a virtual awards event and were profiled in the May issue of D CEO.

"Considering the incredible financial talent in Dallas, I was shocked to be named the Midsize Private Company CFO of the Year," said Herbert. "This is something for which I have strived my entire career and am honored to join the amazing group of finalists and past winners."

2019 and 2020 were vastly different for FASTSIGNS International, Inc. In 2019, FASTSIGNS had a change in ownership and the team started tackling areas ranging from e-commerce to tech-enabled sales prospecting and AI-aided employee recruiting to further accelerate franchisees' growth. In 2019, FASTSIGNS also saw continued growth in locations domestically and in places like Canada, the UK, Chile, Spain and Malta, continued growth in franchisee's sales, and its first acquisition which closed out the year. While 2020 brought a number of challenges during the pandemic, the FASTSIGNS corporate team pulled together to support their franchisees in every way possible.

Herbert believes strongly that having fun at work is critical to personal and professional success. To help stay connected with the corporate team now working almost exclusively remotely, Herbert has faithfully sent an email every day to the team with funny stories, anecdotes or inspirational quotes. Cultivating that spirit wherever he goes, he has been successful as a CFO for NASDAQ listed companies, venture-backed companies, and several private equity backed companies, including FASTSIGNS. He is a graduate of SMU and a Texas CPA. In 2019, Herbert was named a Dallas Business Journal's 2019 CFO of the Year honoree, and he has been a member of the Dallas Chapter of Financial Executives International for 15 years.

"I am thrilled that Ron was recognized as an award-winning CFO," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association. "Ron's knowledge, experience, humility, tireless determination and contagious positive attitude are an asset to our FASTSIGNS family. It's been an honor to work alongside him these past several years, especially this year with all of its challenges, and I look forward to our partnership as we move optimistically into 2021 and beyond."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, and in 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500®list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and in 2019, FASTSIGNS was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, and FASTSIGNS was also included on its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has been awarded for franchisee satisfaction for multiple years by Franchise Business Review, in addition to a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans and a Top Franchise for Second Career by Franchise Business Review. In addition, FASTSIGNS was recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report and was recently named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur in 2020.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:
Leah Edwards
FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications
214.346.5792
leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

