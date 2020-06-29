FASTSIGNS International Inc. Honored As Gold Recipient Of The 2020 Awards Of Excellence By Canadian Franchise Association

- Award-winning Franchisor Recognized by Canadian Franchisees for Outstanding Support and Training -

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been recognized by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) as a gold recipient of the Awards of Excellence in Franchising in the category of Traditional Franchises, and also was honored with the 2020 Franchisees' Choice Designation. FASTSIGNS has been recognized by the CFA for the eighth consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee support and training.

FASTSIGNS logo (PRNewsFoto/FASTSIGNS) More

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Canadian Franchise Association and our incredible franchisees for this esteemed honor once again," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We've had a presence in Canada for more than two decades, and we attribute our growth and positive brand recognition across the country to our dedicated franchisees. While they continue to fulfill the visual communications needs in their communities, we're committed to providing them will all of the tools and resources needed for them to succeed. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our FASTSIGNS family, and we look forward to supporting their endeavors and business goals for years to come."

The annual CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are awarded to franchisors that continue to demonstrate their dedication to superior franchisee leadership, strong franchisee relations, support, training, marketing and more. To determine the winners, franchisees had been asked to assess their franchisor.

"I've been with FASTSIGNS for nearly fifteen years, and the support I've received from the franchisor, in many aspects of my business, is fantastic. From strategic direction to marketing, along with vendor relations, technology and more, the tools and resources provided have continuously contributed to my center's ongoing growth," said Craig Gibbs, who opened a FASTSIGNS center in Scarborough, Ontario in 2007. "I am very satisfied with FASTSIGNS and am a proud advocate. I look forward to our combined efforts as we strive to grow the successful organization."

FASTSIGNS currently has more than 35 centers throughout Canada, with additional centers slated to open in North Burnaby BC and Ontario in the coming months. The brand projects opening up to five new centers each year over the next several years and is actively seeking prospective franchisees throughout the country, including a Master Franchisee to develop in Quebec.

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. FASTSIGNS partners with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.