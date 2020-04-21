FASTSIGNS® Named One of 50 Best Second Career Franchise Opportunities by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with FASTSIGNS' Performance

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2020 report on the Best Franchises for Second Careers.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

FASTSIGNS was among 307 franchise brands, representing over 11,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchises for a second career. FASTSIGNS franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"FASTSIGNS provides franchisees with world-class support from day one, so whether you're a military veteran, first responder, teacher, or experienced sales and marketing executive looking to leverage our brand recognition and industry leadership, FASTSIGNS is an excellent opportunity for a second career," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Our franchisees have the ability to create their own schedule, therefore we pride ourselves on equipping entrepreneurs with the option to enjoy their nights and weekends. When you join FASTSIGNS, you are joining the No. 1-ranked franchise opportunity in the sign, graphics, and visual communications industry — and a brand committed to the satisfaction and success of its franchisees."

"The franchise industry provides many options for people looking for a new challenge or an additional stream of income through business ownership," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Franchising can pave the way to a second career that offers autonomy, flexibility, and desirable income, but before making the leap, it's important to do your research and examine feedback from other franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations. The brands named in our 2020 report represent the best of the best franchise opportunities based on feedback from senior professionals and pre-retirees who have chosen franchise ownership as the next step in their career."

FASTSIGNS is continuing to recruit qualified franchisees to open new, co-brand, and conversion centers across the U.S. in markets like Michigan, Southern California, Florida, New York City, Boston, and throughout the Northeast Corridor. FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.