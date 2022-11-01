FAT Brands' (NASDAQ:FAT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of December to $0.14. This will take the annual payment to 6.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

FAT Brands' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Despite not generating a profit, FAT Brands is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 90.8% over the next year. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

FAT Brands' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

FAT Brands has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.382, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though FAT Brands' EPS has declined at around 73% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

We're Not Big Fans Of FAT Brands' Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for FAT Brands you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning. Is FAT Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

