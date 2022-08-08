Fat Fees, Champagne and Yachts. How Adler Won Over Its Bankers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Benitez
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alfred Adler
    Austrian psychiatrist and psychotherapist

(Bloomberg) -- For a flavor of how property mogul Cevdet Caner likes to schmooze potential business partners it’s worth going back to summer 2009.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just a year after the banking crisis, and the collapse of his Level One real-estate empire, the Austrian whisked a bunch of financiers and property tycoons from Cannes to Saint-Tropez on his speedboat, according to people present who wanted to remain anonymous when discussing sensitive matters. Grabbing the wheel from the skipper, he took everyone to Club 55, a hotspot for celebrities and royals. After being joined there by more moneyed types, they racked up a champagne tab of tens of thousands of euros, the people say.

It’s a modus operandi familiar to those who’ve worked over the past decade with Adler, the flailing property firm that’s part-owned by Caner’s wife and which the tycoon advised in the past. Parties on the Cote d’Azur and yacht trips were some of the ways it tried to impress the finance folks who backed its rise from obscurity — with 50 million euros ($51 million) of real estate in 2013 — to a position as one of Germany’s top landlords, people who know the firm well but who requested anonymity say.

More important to securing Adler’s access to financial markets than those trips were the estimated $120 million of rolling fees paid to the blue-chip banks who assisted the firm and its subsidiaries in selling 8 billion euros of bonds between 2017 and 2021, based on figures in debt prospectuses. The rewards on offer to JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. were higher than usual for this kind of work.

Now, many of the investors who bought those bonds have cause for regret. Adler is fighting for survival after a short seller and a whistle-blower said it was built on systemic fraud, an allegation it denies. Its shares have plunged more than 80% in a year and the debt that Wall Street helped sell is trading at deeply distressed levels. Last week, German regulator BaFin accused the firm of overstating a key asset’s value, a ruling Adler said it would appeal.

The banks have swiftly cut their exposure; JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have even placed bets on the firm’s bonds falling and it defaulting on its debts. But fund managers such as Schroders Plc, BlackRock Inc. and Pimco together stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars on Adler. A few creditors, including hedge fund GLG Partners, have appointed lawyers to help them recoup money.

Read More: Goldman Sachs Traders Follow JPMorgan in Bet Against Adler Debt

“For a company to accumulate that amount of debt in such little time harks back to the financial crisis where there was too much risk in the system and investors became overexposed,” says Nicholas Ryder, a professor at Cardiff University. “The banks may have dropped the ball somewhere to have exposed investors to that much debt.”

Representatives for the banks declined to comment.

Easy Money

With central banks opening the money pumps after the 2008 financial meltdown, plenty of real-estate firms amassed huge debt piles to pay for swelling portfolios. But Adler expanded faster than most, and it didn’t just rely on record-low interest rates to build its empire; it also leaned on its network of financiers and bankers and sometimes on their Caner relationships.

The Austrian, who was for years under criminal investigation over Level One before being acquitted in 2020, has always sought to distance himself from Adler. Nevertheless, a recent KPMG audit commissioned by Adler to examine the fraud allegations shows his intimate involvement in its running, including chairing meetings, consulting on salaries and putting together deals.

Caner said in a statement after the audit’s release that he was “pleased to see that KPMG’s forensic report on Adler Group rebutted the financially and reputationally damaging allegations.”

The entrepreneur had bank connections stretching back to his Level One days. One of them, Tomas de Vargas, played an important part in Adler’s rise. De Vargas had advised Caner’s Level One on debt restructuring after it collapsed in 2008, owing creditors 1.2 billion euros. About five years later, the former investment banker took over responsibility for Adler’s capital markets activities, rising to co-chief executive officer in 2017.

Until 2013, Adler Real Estate had a small portfolio of German residential assets and was little known in the capital markets. But after de Vargas joined, it was soon on a tear. Its portfolio value rose to 2.4 billion euros by 2017, funded largely by local lenders. To get even bigger, Adler needed access to the kind of bond financing only a major-league investment bank can arrange.

To woo marquee lenders, de Vargas would sometimes use a yacht owned by a group of fellow boat enthusiasts to host dozens of bankers, lawyers and auditors, according to a person familiar with the matter. Paid for in part by Adler, the bonding exercises lasted several days and involved drinks and an evening buffet, though guests wouldn’t necessarily stay for the entire duration. Caner would on occasion show up, the person said.

It was through de Vargas that Adler’s relationship with JPMorgan bankers Guillermo Baygual and Ashish Agrawal was established, according to a letter sent by a self-described whistle-blower to JPMorgan last year and seen by Bloomberg News. The letter alleges that the pair were Adler’s main relationship bankers at JPMorgan and that they were aware of Caner’s alleged influence over the company but “helped conceal” it. On at least one occasion they attended one of the get togethers the company organized on the yachts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Caner’s lawyer said his client never met the pair and that they didn’t help conceal his role. JPMorgan conducted an investigation into the whistle-blower memo last year, and Baygual — a former co-head of real estate — and Agrawal — an M&A banker, according to his LinkedIn profile — continue to work there, a bank spokesman says. The two didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Fee Machine

As Adler’s hunger for deals and capital spending fueled a constant need for cash, it became a chunky fee generator for the likes of Barclays, Deutsche Bank and above all JPMorgan. Over the past few years, Adler paid some of the highest fees in German real estate, with JPMorgan pocketing more than half of them since 2019, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The lenders that helped Adler sell 8 billion euros of bonds may have generated about 1.5% of fees per deal on average, according to some of the debt prospectuses, above the typical 0.75%-1% for these types of transactions. JPMorgan sold a 500 million-euro Adler bond as recently as April 2021, a month after the whistle-blower first emailed the bank.

Fees on bridge loans, which put temporary financing in place for acquisitions before syndicating it to investors, were lucrative too. JPMorgan was paid about 13 million euros for providing a 3.5 billion-euro bridge loan to ADO Properties in December 2019 to finance the three-way merger between Adler Real Estate, ADO and Consus Real Estate that created Adler Group, according to a person familiar with the deal who wanted to remain anonymous discussing private matters. The fees were several million euros above what property companies with similar credit ratings would have expected to pay for such a deal, bankers who know the industry say. JPMorgan had already provided a bridge loan for Adler’s 2018 purchase of Brack, another property firm.

The Wall Street lender was also the book-running bank on a 400 million-euro bond sale for Consus in May 2019, ahead of the three-way merger. KepCap, Morgan Stanley and Oddo were co-managers. The debt priced at a more than 10% yield, way above what would have been expected from Consus’s B-/B credit rating, as investors struggled to get comfortable with its risk profile.

One arranging bank on that sale likely ended up acquiring some of the bonds, according to a Caner email published by KPMG — often a sign that it’s been hard to find buyers. “To be clear: no one apart from this small group can know that bank X took a position on the bonds,” Caner wrote in May 2019, adding that the info should be kept “super tight even inside your organizations.”

The investors who steered clear of Adler affiliates have been vindicated over time. Adler Real Estate’s bondholders are now having to worry about its liquidity, and whether it can repay its debt, after it bought a portfolio of Berlin flats from the parent group for 326 million euros. Consus’s value, meanwhile, has been written down to near zero.

Creating Distance

At least one investment banker has started working for a Caner-connected company recently. Siddhant Jain, a European real-estate specialist, left JPMorgan in June 2021 to join Aggregate Holdings SA, a key Adler shareholder that was advised by Caner, and where the tycoon has just become a stakeholder and CEO. KPMG’s report noted that Jain was involved in the 2019-2020 deal that led to Adler Group’s creation.

Most of Adler’s former banker associates, however, have been scrambling to distance themselves from the company as the market speculates about the real values of its portfolios and its ability to honor its debts. The 3.5 billion-euro bridge loan underwritten by JPMorgan was syndicated to investors, leaving no exposure. And a 300 million-euro line of credit from Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan has been terminated.

Adler drew down on that credit late last year as its financial woes deepened in the wake of Viceroy Research’s short-selling attack. Soon after that, the banks hired consultancy firm FTI to advise them on whether the real-estate group would have the wherewithal to pay back the loan. They asked Adler to provide key pieces of documentation to assess its liquidity, but the firm said it would repay the money rather than hand over the paperwork, according to people familiar with the private discussions.

Some banks have gone further than simply de-risking their Adler positions, and have also offered novel ways to trade on the property giant’s troubles. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have been pitching wagers this year on how much money investors will retrieve if it defaults.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months. Exports rose 18.0% in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace this year, official customs data showed on Sunday, compared with a 17.9% increase in June and beating analysts' expectations for a 15.0% gain.

  • Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • Here's How You Can Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Amid possible shutdown, Tencent’s NFT marketplace slows new releases

    Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe has not issued a new NFT for sale in a month, the first time that no new NFTs have been issued for an entire month since last October. See related article: Tencent to cut domestic NFT marketplace team, look overseas: report Fast facts At the end of July, local […]

  • Funds Most Bearish on Aussie Since March on Global Recession Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Deepening recession fears have spurred fund managers to turn the most bearish on Australia’s dollar since March.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextHedge funds and their t

  • The Math Behind GE’s Breakup. It’s a Sum-of-the-Parts Party.

    Once the mightiest of industrial conglomerates, GE is breaking into three pieces. It's time to value each of the businesses.

  • Japan intends to keep stake in Sakhalin-1 oil project - industry minister

    Japan intends to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday, after Russia temporarily banned Western investors from selling shares in key energy projects. The project contributed to diversifying Japan's energy supply, Hagiuda told a news conference. "Sakhalin-1 is a valuable non-Middle East source for Japan, which depends on the Middle East for 90% of its crude oil imports," said Haguida, the minister for economy, trade and industry.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Aug. 3 following its second-quarter earnings report. The luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker generated $97.3 million in revenue, which represented a big jump from $174,000 a year ago (when it hadn't started shipping its vehicles) but broadly missed analysts' expectations by $59.8 million. Lucid only delivered 679 vehicles during the quarter and produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Dave Ramsey Says Taking on This Type of Debt Is ‘Like Trying to Bail Yourself Out of a Sinking Boat With a Bucket Full of Holes.’ Is He Right?

    If you're familiar with finance expert Dave Ramsey, you probably already know he is not a fan of borrowing. On his blog, Ramsey explained the common reasons why people get personal loans: consolidating debt at a lower interest rate; building credit; and buying things you cannot afford to pay for outright. Ramsey warned it can be a "lot of work" to take out a personal loan, only to "get absolutely nowhere."

  • Dr. Fauci: You’ll ‘get into trouble’ if you’re not up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters — here are 3 stocks that could get a shot in the arm

    These stocks might give your portfolio a boost.