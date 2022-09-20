Fat Joe Says He's Okay With PnB Rock Robbery But Doesn't Agree With Murder

The murder of Philadelphia-bred rapper PnB Rock has shaken up the hip-hop world, and veteran Fat Joe is weighing in on the rapper’s untimely death.

Joe shared his thoughts on the late 30-year-old’s passing while appearing on Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God on Sept. 15.

He expressed that he saw no problem with the rapper being robbed, but felt it was unnecessary for the robber to take his life.

“The young brother was supporting Black-owned businesses going to the Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and his kid,” he said. “And so we get all these deflections of, ‘Oh, but his wife posted the chicken.’ ‘Oh, he’s not supposed to wear jewelry.’ How ’bout we not supposed to kill each other,” he said.

He added that back in the day, he was that robber going after people.

“I used to stick people up,” he said. “I used to rob people. I’m being honest. I’m not trying to front for y’all. I’m not against them robbing him. Caught ’em, rob ’em. Why you gotta kill him? And that’s what bothers me.”

Joe, also known by his alias Joey Crack, noted that the rapper’s passing doesn’t just affect his family but also those who were at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles where he was murdered.

“What about the other families that are sitting in Roscoe’s and they see somebody get their brains blown out in front of them?” he asked. “You destroyed a whole village with one shot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

The 52-year-old believes that the PnB Rock’s killer should have done his due diligence before the murder. And continued to question why the occurrence of murder has become so acceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

“My thing is, when you go to L.A., they got a rule called ‘check in’ or something, right?” he asked. “Why don’t the ‘check-ins’ check in ahead of time? You know when you go in your hotel, the key’s already ready? Why don’t the O.G.s tell ’em, ‘Hey, rob ’em, don’t kill ’em.’ And why do we hate us? Why are we not happy about people that come from where we come from being successful? Why do we want to kill them?”

Story continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

When news hit the internet that PnB Rock had been murdered, Joe shared an Instagram post showing his respect for the rapper and sharing his condolences.

“Let’s protect the real fathers RIP @pnbrock,” he wrote.

As Blavity previously reported, PnB Rock was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. PST last Monday.

According to XXL, police do not have a suspect in custody. They are allegedly looking into whether an Instagram post mentioning the 30-year-old’s location could have led to his death. Authorities have also asked pawn shops in the area to be on the lookout for jewelry stolen from the rapper.