When is Fat Tuesday 2024? What to know about Mardi Gras and why it's celebrated

While Fat Tuesday is most often associated with colorful beads and parades in New Orleans, the holiday has a long history and interesting traditions. In the United States, the first-ever Fat Tuesday is believed to have occurred in 1699.

Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, originated in France but became a popular holiday in New Orleans due to the city’s French influence. Today, most major cities across the country have joined in on the fun and celebrations, too.

When is Fat Tuesday?

Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 13, 2024.

What is Fat Tuesday?

Fat Tuesday, also called Mardi Gras in French, is a holiday celebrated in France on Shrove Tuesday, which is the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. The day is meant to mark the end of the pre-Lenten season, the time of preparation for Easter.

The holiday gained popularity in New Orleans, attracting people from around the world to attend the vibrant carnival celebration.

Why is it called Fat Tuesday?

The name "Fat Tuesday" derives from the custom of using and eating all the fats one has at home before Lent to prepare for fasting and abstinence.

How is Fat Tuesday celebrated?

In New Orleans, a grand carnival is held with parades scheduled during both day and night. Fat Tuesday is famously associated with the distribution of vibrant yellow, gold, green, and purple beads to festival-goers. Another popular activity during this time is indulging in the tradition of eating King Cake, a gold, green and purple pastry with a plastic baby figurine in the center.

