Fatal 2021 crash prompts homicide charges against Jim Thorpe driver

Eight months after the fatal Carbon County crash that killed three men from New Jersey, Pennsylvania State Police have filed homicide charges against a man behind the wheel.

Brett Michael Knoll, 37, of Jim Thorpe, collided with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of State Route 903 and Interstate 476 on Aug. 7. Two of the four men inside the Camry were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died later at Geisinger Hospital.

An investigation by PSP's Collision Analysis and Reconstructions Specialist Unit found speed to be the primary cause of the crash. Troopers have not said how fast Knoll drove his Jeep Cherokee at the time of the collision, but that he did so at "such an excessive speed" as to have given up his right of way and created the hazard.

An unbelted passenger was ejected from the Camry, and another, who police said wore his seatbelt improperly, was partially ejected. Both died at the scene. Police said the survivors of the crash, Knoll and the driver of the Camry, wore seatbelts.

Knoll faces three counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and a number of summary traffic violations. He pleaded guilty to two speeding infractions in 2019 and at least six other summary traffic violations over the course of a decade before allegedly causing the crash that killed three young men.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8 at 1 p.m. under Judge Eric Schrantz in Carbon County.

