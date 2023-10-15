Fatal accident, dock collapse: 5 top stories of last week

As we head into this week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

A New Bedford police officer was dragged an estimated 90 feet by a stolen motor vehicle last Friday afternoon after he made a traffic stop in the city's south end. The vehicle successfully fled the scene. It was later discovered, abandoned in a nearby south-end neighborhood. The suspect fled and is still at large.

Cafe Arpeggio known for its smooth micro-roasted coffee, delicious liege style waffles, and freshly baked pastries is opening a second location. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can head over to the hospital lobby of St. Luke's Hospital, 101 Page St., New Bedford.

A 23-year-old mother of three children was killed in a crash in South Boston on Saturday. Kayla Bertoncini of New Bedford, formerly of Fall River crossed over the double solid yellow lines and struck a tow truck.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the children and her fiancée, her children are 4, 3, and four months. The crash remains under investigation.

The sudden collapse of a dock at the Eastern Fisheries facility resulted in two construction workers being hospitalized, after a total of four people, and some construction equipment, fell into New Bedford Harbor.

The collapsed section of the dock is reported to be 225 feet by 36 feet in size. Aside from the workers, NBFD said a construction lift and Bobcat loader were also involved in the collapse

Director of the Co-Creative Center Dena Haden will be honored with the prestigious Biennale Internazionale Dell’Arte Contemporane in Italy on Oct. 14, for her work in installation and fiber art.

Haden not only will be recognized for her leadership in the local arts community but also for her accomplishments as a fine artist.

She has an extensive exhibition record with solo and group exhibitions in Boston, Philadelphia, and around the Northeast of the United States. Haden has also exhibited internationally in Europe and Japan.

Up to 70 fliers were tossed onto residential properties on a West End street seeking recruits for NSC 131, which has been identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a New England-based neo-Nazi group.

Lt. Scott Carola, New Bedford Police public information officer, said, "We are aware of the leaflets from NSC 131, and we're definitely keeping an eye on it."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, members of NSC 131 — or Nationalist Social Club — "consider themselves soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race."

UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts students and supporters rallied on campus to continue to protest the loss of use of the Star Store building in downtown New Bedford and voice their struggles with the lack of studio space.

Calls for tuition reimbursement for the art students who were told a few weeks before classes were to begin that they could not return to their classrooms were heard loud and clear during the rally Friday, held symbolically outside the Foster Administration building with chants of “do your job” and “shame.”

