Fatal accident in Hartford, pickup truck rolls over man as he checks malfunction

A man was killed in Hartford Wednesday when his pickup truck rolled over him as he was trying to see why it would not go into reverse, police said.

The man had pulled over near 192 Ledyard St. at about 1:30 p.m. and was trying to turn around, but the vehicle would not reverse, police said a witness told officers. The victim got out, went behind the truck and had started looking under the vehicle for a source of the malfunction when the vehicle rolled backward, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was knocked to the ground and the front tires of the truck rolled over him, crushing his chest. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m., police said.

The accident is under investigation, police said.

