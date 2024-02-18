Fatal accident shuts down I-40 West in Iredell Co. for hours

One person is dead and five others are in the hospital after a crash on I-40 West near US 64 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, involving a 2004 Subaru Forester, a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500, and a 2023 Toyota RAV4.

NCSHP says the Subaru was driving in the left lane when it hit a car hauler trailer being pulled by the Dodge Ram. The Dodge had pulled over into the median after running out of gas, but part of the trailer was still in the travel lanes.

The crash then caused the Subaru to hit the Toyota, which was also heading west on I-40.

Troopers identified the driver of the Subaru as 34-year-old Justin Devon Wilson, of Hickory, and said he died from his injuries at the scene. EMS took three juveniles in the vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, Yosibel Morles Rodrigues, 34, from Lenoir, was not hurt.

NCSHP identified Elizabeth Jeanne Qua, 60, from Zionsville, Indiana, as the driver of the Toyota. She and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a total of three hours while troopers investigated the cash.

Troopers say charges are possible.

