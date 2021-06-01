Fatal afternoon shooting in Bluefield under investigation

Jun. 1—BLUEFIELD — A fatal shooting reported Sunday afternoon remained under investigation Monday by the Bluefield Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Memorial Avenue, Sgt. F.B. Ingole said Monday.

"One adult male is deceased at this time," he stated.

The man's name was not being released Monday pending the notification of his next of kin.

According to Detective K.A. Adams, a suspect has been identified, Ingole stated. Adams was not available for additional comment Monday.

The investigation is continuing, Ingole said