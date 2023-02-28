Fatal Albuquerque incident deemed murder-suicide

Feb. 27—Albuquerque homicide detectives have determined a fatal incident Thursday morning in the city's North Valley, which left three people dead, was a murder-suicide.

The Albuquerque Police Department has not yet publicly identified the man suspected of fatally stabbing 36-year-old Danay Morales-Hernandez and Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, 25, but said in a news release Monday he is believed to have taken his own life with a gunshot.

Morales-Hernandez's body was found inside a residence on Griegos Road NW. The suspect, who police say shot himself after the slayings, also was found dead inside the home, police said.

Rodriguez-Hechemendia died at an area hospital after he was found wounded in the street near the home.

Officers responding to a report of the man bleeding in the street followed a trail of blood to the home, where they initially believed two people had died from gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident was isolated to the Griegos Road NW home. Investigators found a man who was locked inside a room in the house following the murder-suicide but said he was not a suspect at the time.

No new information was provided Monday on the relationships between the suspect and the two victims.