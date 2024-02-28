Fatal assault suspect stayed at Airbnb not allowed in that part of Fort Worth, city says

Scotty Edward Jackson, 51, was beaten to death while delivering firewood to a Fort Worth resident. He chopped and delivered wood to make extra money and wanted to make sure people were stocked with firewood to prepare for freezing temperatures earlier this year.

While Jackson was unloading firewood from a U-Haul on Jan. 13 in the 3900 block of Wendover Drive, a naked 27-year-old man, identified by police as Chrisantus Omondi, suddenly approached Jackson and the homeowner he was delivering to. Omondi said, “This is my house, I have the key right here,” while holding a key, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

After Jackson and the witness told him to leave, Omondi picked up a piece of wood and hit Jackson in the head, police said.

Omondi then swung the wood at the witness, who tried blocking the strike with his arm, according to the warrant. The witness said he ran and locked himself inside his home in an attempt to get away from Omondi.

The witness called 911 and watched in terror as Omondi continued hitting and killing Jackson, police said.

Scotty Jackson delivered wood “on the side to make extra money, and with Texas getting cold weather he was making sure everyone was stocked up with firewood” when he was attacked and killed by a man on Jan. 13, 2024, his daughter Kasey DeLeon wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. GoFundMe

In the 911 call, the witness told police he saw Omondi leave and go into a residence just across the street. According to the warrant, Omondi yelled at a tenant staying at that residence and threatened to beat her.

The suspect was stunned by officers with a Taser outside the house and was arrested on a murder charge.

Police discovered the residence Omondi walked into was an Airbnb where he was staying at the time of the killing.

But according to a Fort Worth city ordinance, short-term rentals — including Airbnbs — are not allowed in the city’s residential areas, including that neighborhood in the far southwest part of the city.

The city’s policy on short-term rentals

Short-term rentals are allowed in “all mixed-use and most form-based” commercial and industrial zoning districts, but are not permitted in residential districts, including the Airbnb on Wendover Drive, according to the city’s ordinance.

There are only two options for property owners who have Airbnbs in residential areas: Stop the use or try to get the zoning changed, says Dana Burghdoff, Fort Worth’s assistant city manager.

The process of getting the zoning changed consists of going through the zoning commission, city council, and finally having a public hearing to determine if the change will be allowed.

The Star-Telegram was unable to contact the property owner of the Airbnb on Wendover for comment.

Airbnb conducts standard criminal background checks on hosts and background checks can also be conducted for guests, Airbnb spokesperson Jackie McGraw told the Star-Telegram. It’s unclear whether a background check was completed on Omondi when he booked a room in the Airbnb. Omondi previously was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice after he was accused of pointing at gun at security officers in Fort Worth in May 2023, according to Tarrant County court records.

Hosts are also encouraged by Airbnb to “check with their local governments on how to comply with applicable short-term rental regulations,” McGraw said.

The city takes action and investigates whether properties violate the zoning when complaints are submitted by residents.

Chris McAllister, assistant code compliance director for Fort Worth, says the city “routinely” receives complaints concerning short-term rentals operating illegally in neighborhoods. Those property owners often say that they were unaware of the city’s requirements.

Investigating properties that are in violation of the zoning ordinance can be challenging, according to McAllister.

“They’re a little more difficult, but we do have our ways, talking to neighbors, maybe doing after-hours inspections, knocking on the doors,” McAllister said. “They’re just a little more difficult to enforce because it’s kind of an added layer of investigation.”

When code compliance confirms a property is in violation, the department issues zoning citations. These citations can be issued daily if the property owners continue to violate the ordinance.

The city receives reports on STRs city-wide, says McAllister, but as for the Airbnb on Wendover Drive where Omondi was staying, code compliance had not received a complaint on this property before the homicide.

A resident on Wendover Drive told the Star-Telegram that the neighborhood is usually safe and quiet, and they had never previously witnessed any kind of criminal behavior on the street.

Code compliance confirmed the department made contact with the property owner of the Airbnb where Omondi was staying and discussed zoning requirements and local ordinances governing short-term rentals, which is protocol when a complaint is submitted regarding a property in violation. Code compliance officials did not discuss the assault, victim or suspect with the property owner, according to the city.