🌱 Fatal Beltway Crash + Fire Trucks For Hospital Transport

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 35 Low: 24.

A teenager lost his life in a Catonsville car crash on New Year's Day. Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1, a Toyota Prius had been involved in another collision on the Baltimore Beltway and was waiting for police near Wilkens Avenue when a Hyundai Elantra crashed into it. Three individuals involved in the crash were rushed to a nearby hospital for their injuries, and one of them, a 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn, New York, died at the hospital. The incident currently remains under investigation. (Local Accident Reports) As rising COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm local hospitals, Baltimore County is now authorizing the use of fire trucks and other non-ambulance vehicles to transport patients with non-life-threatening medical needs to reduce the strain on EMS operations. Instead of an ambulance waiting with a patient for hours to get a bed in a hospital, alternative vehicles can transport patients and free up those ambulances to pick up the most critically-injured and ill patients. Officials remind residents that "calling 911 does not get you seen faster in the ER," and encourage people to use the emergency line as a "last resort" if they cannot see an urgent care doctor. (WMAR) Looking for a job in the Catonsville area? Plenty of local companies are hiring for positions across a variety of skill levels and sectors, including customer service, truck driving, sales, and more. Some of this week's job openings are even 100 percent remote if you'd rather not contend with a daily commute. (Catonsville Patch)

Yoga With Kath At The Catonsville Clubhouse (11:00 AM)

Took some photos during yesterday's snowstorm? Share your snow photos from Catonsville for a chance to be featured in Patch's winter storm gallery . (Catonsville Patch)

The Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday that Securityplus Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Maryland, has become a member of its organization. (Facebook)

A total of 28 schools across Baltimore County have now transitioned to virtual learning due to high COVID-19 caseloads. (WBAL)

