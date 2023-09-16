Fatal Broward shooting may be connected to rapper Sexyy Red music video shoot

A music video set for Rapper Sexxyy Red at a Broward Flea Market on Thursday night may be connected to a fatal shooting that occurred nearby, deputies said.

Around 8 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance at the Oakland Park Flea Market, in the 3100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, authorities said. The 911 call was in relation to a music video shoot.

A Broward DJ promoted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that a Sexyy Red music video shoot was happening in the same area as the shooting hours prior.

Sexxy Red, who’s real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, also re-posted on X videos from the music shoot.

Sexyy Red in Broward County ️ pic.twitter.com/kpFLLtsU43 — If it ain't Reese, it don’t Gleece (@LiveeAihhReese) September 15, 2023

While deputies were at the flea market handling the disturbance call, they heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby gas station. Rushing over, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

A witness told investigators that several “subjects” went up to the victims before the shooting and fled in a dark-colored car.

Deputies were able to stop the car and apprehend the subjects. While they were arrested, it was on unrelated charges.

Detectives are still trying to confirm if the music video and the shooting are related.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **8477.