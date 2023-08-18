1 dead, 3 injured in fiery car crash in Brooklyn
An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead following the chaotic collision at Court St. and Atlantic Ave.
An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead following the chaotic collision at Court St. and Atlantic Ave.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Disney has countersued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, marking the latest development in the back-and-forth saga that's plagued the media giant.
United suspended Greenwood in early 2022 after the allegations first came to light.
Here's what worth your money.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Stocks were set to continue an August swoon on Friday.
Market watchers grasped at several theories for the sudden downward movement in prices, from turmoil in China to interest-rate fears.
Many subscribers are fed up with Disney+ and its price hikes. The streaming service announced last week that it will increase the price of its ad-free plan on October 12, raising the tier by about 20% from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. The ad-free option cost $7.99/month a year ago; however, it went up after Disney+ launched its ad-supported plan.
Peak XV Partners, the most influential venture firm in India and Southeast Asia, has signed over 10 term sheets and witnessed three exits in the 10 weeks since it announced a split with Sequoia, according to minutes shared by an attendee to the closed-door gathering between the venture firm and its portfolio startup founders Friday. One of the deals Peak XV has closed is a check of up to $50 million to Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, TechCrunch reported earlier this week. U.S.-headquartered Sequoia announced in June that its China as well as India and Southeast Asia units were splitting to avoid potential conflicts.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
Netflix has inked a "first-of-its-kind" deal with Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom operator, to bundle the streaming service with the carrier's two pay-as-you-go plans as the American giant pushes to expand its subscriber base in the key Asian market. A mobile-only Netflix subscription is included in Jio's 1,099 rupees ($13.2) plan, while the 1,499 rupees ($18) plan offers Netflix Basic, both companies announced Friday.
Year after year, vertical-specific investors become increasingly central to the venture world. It’s understandable: As the venture world becomes increasingly competitive and rich, investors need to build their teams (and brands) to be as targeted and high-impact for entrepreneurs as possible. The investors mentioned above are often at the top of founders’ fundraising lists.
The data says one thing on the economy, but common sense says another.
Ongoing contract negotiations and a missed week of upcoming shows add to the questions surrounding the fan-favorite's future.
The Browns kicker is 3-for-6 in preseason, with misses from 46, 47 and 49 yards.
The team behind HealthXCapital, which invested in and helped health tech startups scale up, has joined Singapore-based Jungle Ventures. Seemant Jauhari, who led HealthXCapital since it was founded eight years ago, is now a partner at Jungle, where he will invest in healthcare startups in Southeast Asia and India. At Jungle, Jauhari will take a similar approach as he did at HealthXCapital, combining capital with strategic partners in the healthcare sector to help startups toward validation and commercialization.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wed in June 2022. He reportedly gets $1 million every two years they are married.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.