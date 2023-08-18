1 dead, 3 injured in fiery car crash in Brooklyn

TechCrunch

Peak XV Partners, the most influential venture firm in India and Southeast Asia, has signed over 10 term sheets and witnessed three exits in the 10 weeks since it announced a split with Sequoia, according to minutes shared by an attendee to the closed-door gathering between the venture firm and its portfolio startup founders Friday. One of the deals Peak XV has closed is a check of up to $50 million to Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, TechCrunch reported earlier this week. U.S.-headquartered Sequoia announced in June that its China as well as India and Southeast Asia units were splitting to avoid potential conflicts.